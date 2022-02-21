Victimisation of informal traders, migrants undermines the Constitution - Concerned Africans Forum

The intimidation of foreign informal traders undermines the Constitution, said the Concerned Africans Forum.

The forum responded to the "recent violent attacks and provocative actions of criminal elements against migrant communities".

This, it said, will not solve South Africa's many crises.

The intimidation of informal traders from other countries, as well as the growing agitation against foreign migrants, "undermines the Constitution" and will not solve "the deep political, economic, social and cultural crises in SA".

This is according to a statement released on Monday by the Concerned Africans Forum (CAF), which Mongane Wally Serote chairs.

It follows another weekend where a shadowy organisation, called Operation Dudula, intimidated informal traders in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, as several mainstream political parties are proposing the government impose job reservation.

CAF said it joins several organisations and people who have spoken out against "the recent violent attacks and provocative actions of criminal elements and opportunistic political parties against migrant communities and informal traders in South Africa".

"These unlawful, discriminatory, and politically motivated attacks are being orchestrated by some political parties and opportunistic elements using the false claim that they are protecting the interests of vulnerable South Africans. In fact, informal traders make a critical contribution to South Africa's economy and enhance the food security of vulnerable sectors of the population," reads the statement.

"The conduct of those who are responsible for these actions directly undermine the South African Constitution and the values it seeks to uphold. Violent attacks against foreigners, for whatever reason, will not help to solve the deep political, economic, social and cultural crises in SA," it added.

"Political opportunism that seeks to exploit the presence of migrants in South Africa is misguided and will have a long-term negative effect on all South Africans."

According to CAF, many studies confirm that South Africa's economic growth, development, transformation, stability and security depend on South Africa's relations with the rest of Africa.

There are also many examples where foreign nationals have contributed positively to the economy of South Africa and directly benefitted local communities.

"As has often been the case in post-apartheid South Africa, legitimate community anger around poor living conditions has been mobilised against the outsider, migrants from other countries, who become the targets of wrath, frustration and violence.

"But this round of violence goes deeper, revealing fractures and exposing the interests of an elite of elected and un-elected political leadership, business owners and institutions at many levels of society. The newly emerging political parties and social formations serving these interests are often organised along identity lines and directly threaten the values at the core of our democracy.

"South Africa is in the midst of its most severe crisis since 1994, dogged by factional politics, growing unemployment, poverty and rising inequality. The vast majority of South Africans are bearing the brunt of the crime and economic and social inequalities that continue to divide and define our communities."

CAF says anti-migrant sentiment and identity-based nationalist politics are of major concern for South Africa and for the continent as a whole.

"African integration is critical for the realisation of our collective dreams, here at home and on the continent. Our response to these sentiments locally must be thorough and effective. We should be cautious of political parties and social or civil organisations that use anti-migrant sentiment to inflame and provoke local communities.

"The inefficiency, corruption and brutality of the police force are well-documented in South Africa. In recent events, we have witnessed how police apathy and ineffectiveness are part of the problem. Threats and attacks on foreign nationals are ignored, cases left unattended and investigations falter. In the absence of the police maintaining the rule of law, it would not be surprising if communities adopt vigilantism in upholding the law."

CAF called on all levels of political, community and business leaders to act decisively and immediately to unequivocally denounce xenophobia and attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa, to strengthen the credibility and resources of the police to maintain law and order, and to root out corrupt practices within the police.

They urged the Department of Home Affairs to recognise the developmental potential of international migration and to develop a migrant policy informed by aspirations of regional integration rather than securitisation.

"We similarly ask the minister of home affairs to ensure that the Refugees Act continues to protect the rights of asylum seekers, refugees and migrants to trade, study and move freely.

"We urge metropolitans, local government and ward councillors to ensure transparent and effective governance that works closely with local residents and migrants to strengthen resilience against xenophobic sentiment and protect communities against violence and manipulation."

Apart from poet and struggle activist Serote, CAF also includes Essop Pahad and Aziz Pahad, and academic Anthoni van Nieuwkerk.

