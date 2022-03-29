12m ago

Victory for banned-for-life student Yolanda Dyantyi as SCA refers matter back to Rhodes University

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Yolanda Dyantyi.
Lintle Ndarane
  • A former Rhodes University student who was banned for life has won an appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal. 
  • The SCA referred the matter back to Rhodes University for reconsideration. 
  • The former student was expelled in 2017 after being convicted of a range of charges.  

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has upheld an appeal by former Rhodes University student Yolanda Dyantyi who was permanently excluded from the university in 2017.

Dyantyi was expelled after being convicted of a range of charges - including kidnapping, assault, defamation and insubordination - by an independent disciplinary inquiry instituted by the institution.

The Grahamstown High Court dismissed Dyantyi's review application in March 2020. That judgment has now been set aside. 

The SCA had remitted the matter back to the institution for reconsideration on condition that any continuation of the disciplinary inquiry against the former student should take place before another proctor.

The appeal court also directed the institution to pay Dyantyi's legal costs.

News24 previously reported Dyantyi's legal representative, Nomzamo Zondo from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, said the terms of the expulsion had made it practically impossible for her to enrol in any other higher education institution for the foreseeable future.

In her application for review, Dyantyi had also sought the court's intervention in setting aside its verdict on all the charges and for the university to be ordered to pay the costs of her application proceedings.

The former student claimed the university had denied her the right to a fair hearing, that she was denied legal representation and that the evidence against her during the hearing was flawed - and the sanction inappropriate.

The SCA agreed that the proctor was "plainly wrong" in two of his findings.

The findings were that Dyantyi had waived the right to participate further in the hearing and that she had no intention of testifying in her own defence.

The SCA held that "in the particular circumstances of this case, a proper balancing of the relevant consideration would have dictated that the inquiry had to be postponed to the dates on which counsel for Ms Dyantyi was available. The failure to do so violated Ms Dyantyi's right to procedural fairness under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA)".

Meanwhile, the university issued a statement on Tuesday saying the matter had dragged on for long. "This has never been our wish. We will consider the guidance provided by the court very carefully and determine a way forward accordingly.

"The university views any offence that involves sexual and/or gender-based violence in a very serious light and deals with such offences with urgency. The university also recognises and supports the right to peaceful protest. We will, however, not condone vigilantism and violent crimes in furtherance of such protest.

"The necessary activism against gender-based violence cannot be used as a cover to operate outside of the Constitution and violate other citizens' rights," it said.  

Read more on:
rhodes universitysupreme court of appealcourtseducation
