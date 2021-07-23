8m ago

add bookmark

Video of man's tribute to ill wife outside Covid-19 hospital ward in Mossel Bay goes viral

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A video of a man playing his accordion outside a Mossel Bay hospital has gone viral.
  • The man was playing for his wife, who was in hospital for Covid-19.
  • The hospital staff are searching for the man, hoping that he will come back to play again.

A Mossel Bay man braved the cold weather and, accordion in hand, went out to let his hospitalised wife know he was there for her.

George resident Lukas du Preez said his musical performance was simply his way of reaching out to his wife, who had been admitted to the Life Bay View private hospital in Mossel Bay for treatment for Covid-19.

"I felt desperate. We've been married for 40 years and we do everything together. I couldn't talk to her, I couldn't see her; I couldn't touch her. I could hardly even phone her because she had to talk through a mask," he said.

READ | Covid-19: More than 6 million vaccine doses administered as deaths increase by 433

Du Preez decided that since his wife always loved his accordion playing, he would stand outside her hospital window and perform for her.

He approached an administrative staff member at the hospital and asked if he could play the instrument for his wife on Wednesday morning.

"She knows my songs so well, I knew she'd know I was there."

He asked for the windows of the Covid-19 ward to be opened to allow his wife to hear his rendition of How Great Thy Art.

"It worked," he said. "She phoned me three times afterward."

George resident Lukas du Preez plays music for his
George resident Lukas du Preez plays music for his wife.
Facebook Facebook

Staff at the hospital recorded Du Preez's performance and the video has since gone viral.

Hospital staff member Charlotte Barnard, who recorded the performance, described it as heartbreaking and said she struggled to hold back her tears.

She uploaded the video to Facebook and it has been viewed more than 30 000 times.

"This man is playing for his wife who is fighting for her life, along with all our other people, in the Covid unit, with the hope that she will hear his music and know that he's there," Barnard posted.

Du Preez said the response to the video was overwhelming.

"At first I felt out of my depth. But I realised it's lifting people up. It's creating positive energy," he said.

He urged those who watched the video to "keep the momentum going", through prayers and positive acts to bring comfort to those affected by Covid-19.

Du Preez added that his wife was in a stable condition.

"She's strong and strong-willed. She wants to get better," he said.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capesocial networkscoronavirus
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 2925 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 282 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,803.31
-0.2%
Silver
25.28
-0.6%
Palladium
2,737.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,079.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
73.79
+2.2%
Top 40
62,084
+1.3%
All Share
68,197
+1.2%
Resource 10
67,287
+2.1%
Industrial 25
89,380
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,873
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to...

2h ago

'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to be fearless'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony under way, Le Clos, Mbande fly SA flag high

9h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony under way, Le Clos, Mbande fly SA flag high
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud

2h ago

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa

8h ago

No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will...

22 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will count'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

22 Jul

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit
No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony

22 Jul

No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

21 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

21 Jul

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

21 Jul

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo