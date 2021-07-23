Video of man's tribute to ill wife outside Covid-19 hospital ward in Mossel Bay goes viral

A video of a man playing his accordion outside a Mossel Bay hospital has gone viral.

The man was playing for his wife, who was in hospital for Covid-19.

The hospital staff are searching for the man, hoping that he will come back to play again.

A Mossel Bay man braved the cold weather and, accordion in hand, went out to let his hospitalised wife know he was there for her.

George resident Lukas du Preez said his musical performance was simply his way of reaching out to his wife, who had been admitted to the Life Bay View private hospital in Mossel Bay for treatment for Covid-19.

"I felt desperate. We've been married for 40 years and we do everything together. I couldn't talk to her, I couldn't see her; I couldn't touch her. I could hardly even phone her because she had to talk through a mask," he said.

Du Preez decided that since his wife always loved his accordion playing, he would stand outside her hospital window and perform for her.

He approached an administrative staff member at the hospital and asked if he could play the instrument for his wife on Wednesday morning.

"She knows my songs so well, I knew she'd know I was there."

He asked for the windows of the Covid-19 ward to be opened to allow his wife to hear his rendition of How Great Thy Art.

"It worked," he said. "She phoned me three times afterward."

Staff at the hospital recorded Du Preez's performance and the video has since gone viral.

Hospital staff member Charlotte Barnard, who recorded the performance, described it as heartbreaking and said she struggled to hold back her tears.

She uploaded the video to Facebook and it has been viewed more than 30 000 times.

"This man is playing for his wife who is fighting for her life, along with all our other people, in the Covid unit, with the hope that she will hear his music and know that he's there," Barnard posted.

Du Preez said the response to the video was overwhelming.

"At first I felt out of my depth. But I realised it's lifting people up. It's creating positive energy," he said.

He urged those who watched the video to "keep the momentum going", through prayers and positive acts to bring comfort to those affected by Covid-19.

Du Preez added that his wife was in a stable condition.

"She's strong and strong-willed. She wants to get better," he said.

