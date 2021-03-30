1h ago

Video showing alleged assault at White River police station to be probed - police

Nicole McCain
A screengrab of footage from the incident. (via Facebook)
  • Mpumalanga police say they will investigate an alleged assault at the White River police station.
  • A couple was reportedly assaulted by members of a security company, and the incident was caught on video.
  • The incident has also been reported to IPID, police say.

An investigation will be launched into an alleged assault at the White River police station, Mpumalanga police have said.

The alleged assault was caught on video, which has been circulating on social media. The incident reportedly happened on Monday at around 11:30.

READ | Western Cape police probe viral video, cops' response to assault of naked men

In the recording, a man is seemingly assaulted in the White River police station.

FF Plus MP Werner Weber said the party has demanded that the matter be thoroughly investigated.

"The individuals in question, Barend Byliefeldt and Delia Jordaan, allege that they were assaulted by members of a private security company, the name of which is known to the FF Plus. The incident took place after Byliefeldt and Jordaan made a video recording of a convoy, which the relevant company was a part of, accompanying a number of vehicles that reportedly posed a risk to other road users," said Weber.

When members of the convoy noticed that Byliefeldt and Jordaan were recording them, the couple was reportedly forced to stop at a traffic circle. The couple was then allegedly threatened with firearms and their vehicle was damaged, added Weber.

"They were taken to the police station at White River and that is where the assault reportedly took place. Jordaan recorded the incident with her cellphone. The video footage shows Byliefeldt being assaulted and even kicked in the head in an attempt to take his phone from him. Ultimately, his phone was taken off him and broken," Weber said.

Police aware of the video

Police management in Mpumalanga said they are aware of the video, "in which individuals are embroiled in a physical altercation at White River police station", said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"This incident is unfortunate and shows lawlessness on the part of the individuals involved as a police station is not a battleground. The conduct of the people who were involved in the physical fight is unacceptable and the man who appears on the video seen being pressed down to the ground is urged to register a criminal case for investigation purposes," Hlathi said.

He said Ehlanzeni district commissioner Major General Dianah Mashele has established a team led by two senior police officers to probe this matter departmentally and scrutinise the conduct of the police officers who were on duty on the day.

The incident was also reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

"A criminal case of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria has been opened against the man who was pressed down as he is accused of colliding with a certain vehicle and allegedly uttered racial slurs," Hlathi added.

"The SAPS management would like to further inform the public that they will investigate such matters without any fear or favour," Hlathi said.

