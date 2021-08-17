VIEWFINDER | Tapes reveal secret workings of police disciplinary hearings for murder and brutality cases

The mother of a dead child has given Viewfinder access to the tapes of the disciplinary hearing of the police officer accused of killing her son. The officer was found not guilty, though the police watchdog had concluded he had a case of "murder" and "misconduct" to answer. The tapes reveal the inner workings of police hearings, from which brutality-accused officers routinely emerge unpunished, and from which even the police watchdog is excluded.

When Lieutenant Michael Thebus appeared before a police disciplinary tribunal, accused of shooting a teenage boy in the back, there were only three other people in the room: two fellow police officers and Thebus' union representative. The boy's mother, Klarina Reed, waited in the foyer outside. Viewfinder reports.



For the police, the hearing was a legal requirement. The police watchdog - the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) - had found Thebus had a case of "murder" and "misconduct" to answer for in the killing of 15-year-old Damian Ahrendse in Wesbank on the Cape Flats a little under a year earlier.

It was the morning of 1 December 2014. As the hearing got underway inside a police station conference room in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, the chairperson hit "record" on a voice recorder.

Those present introduced themselves: the chairperson Lieutenant-Colonel Romburgh, Lieutenant Thebus, police representative Captain Gerhard van den Bergh and the SA Policing Union's Willem Coetzee.

The full recording of Lieutenant Michael Thebus’s disciplinary hearing, as received from SAPS following a public records request by Damian Ahrendse’s mother, Klarina Reed. (compiled and uploaded by Viewfinder)

Van den Bergh was the evidence leader, a role similar to a prosecutor in a trial. His job was to "charge" Thebus and to "lead evidence" on the conduct which gave rise to the hearing.

"We'll put this thing through the process, and no one can point a finger afterwards," he said during the opening phases of the hearing.

He then called a witness - Damian's half-brother, Dominique van Wyk, who said he had seen Thebus shoot at Damian. He called two police officers - Thebus' partner, Constable Adriaan Groenewald, and his supervisor, Captain JP Arendse - who testified to Thebus' innocence. Finally, he called Thebus, the accused, to take the stand.

"As I have said, be calm. This is informal. You have seen that this is informal. The chairperson is not aggressive. The ER [employer representative] is not aggressive. Take a deep breath and tell us calmly your version of what transpired," Van den Bergh said.

Thebus maintained the person on whom he had fired was an armed suspect who threatened his life. He was "convinced" it was not Damian.

On the second day, at about four hours into the hearing, Van den Bergh gave his closing statement. He said Thebus' version was accepted by his employer, the police.

"The employee, Lieutenant Thebus, is thus found 'not guilty' of misconduct as charged," Romburgh read as his verdict.

There was a loud exhalation.

"Thank you very much. No one would like to add anything?" Romburgh asked.

"No," someone - unclear exactly who - said curtly over what was likely the sound of shuffling chairs and papers. Then, the recording ended.

Recording gives window into police disciplinary proceedings

Apart from criminal prosecutions in court, police accountability for even the most serious offences - murders, torture, severe assaults and rapes by on-duty officers - depends on the integrity of police disciplinary proceedings.

A recent Viewfinder investigation revealed police officers almost always emerged from these proceedings unpunished. The investigation also exposed the loopholes and conflicts of interest built into police discipline management.

Soon after these findings were published, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole admitted to Parliament police discipline management needed to be overhauled.

Police disciplinary hearings take place behind closed doors and are exempt from external oversight. Outcomes are often reported back to IPID without any explanation.

Watchdog officials quoted in our investigation inferred, from their own experiences, senior police officers in charge of discipline management exploited a series of loopholes to protect colleagues implicated in violent crimes from consequences for their actions.

Since Damian's death, Klarina Reed has asked IPID and other government departments for answers about her son's killing and about the lack of consequences for the police officer whom she believes was responsible.

"There's no real answer that they can give me. I'm coming back with empty hands, empty promises. Then I think, 'Okay there will be another day for me'. And if I've got a taxi fare, then I'll pick up these files again," she said, with reference to her bundle of documents on the case.

Last year, Reed submitted a public records request to obtain the recordings of Thebus' disciplinary hearing.

The killing of Damian Ahrendse

On the one year anniversary of Damian's death, days after Thebus was acquitted, Reed was back on the pavement outside her house in Etona Street, Wesbank. She had just finished serving potjiekos to a group of her dead son's teenage friends.

On an open field nearby, they played soccer in memory of Damian. On the pavement next to where Reed stood was the spot where her son had fallen one year earlier.

On that evening, Friday, 13 December 2013, Damian had stumbled around the corner and limped in the direction of his mother's house, clutching his chest. A trickle of blood ran from his nose. A trail of blood was splattered on the asphalt behind him, she recalled.

"I ran down to my brother, Damian, and asked him what was going on," Donnecia Ahrendse, who was 19 at the time, said in her statement to investigators.

"Damian told me he had been shot. I asked him by who, and he told me by police."

As Damian lay dying, a black double-cab Nissan bakkie with police insignia pulled up. Groenewald and Thebus, both detectives attached to Mfuleni police station, got out.

Dominique van Wyk, Damian's half-brother and a prominent member of the 26 numbers gang, came running down the street. "You shot my brother," he said to Thebus, according to his statement.