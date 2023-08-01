38m ago

'Vile and irresponsible': Western Cape agriculture MEC weighs in on Malema's 'Kill the boer' chant

Marvin Charles
EFF leader Julius Malema chanted "kill the boer" during the party's 10th anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Papi Morake/Gallo Images.
  • Western Cape Agriculture MEC, Dr Ivan Meyer, has strongly condemned EFF leader Julius Malema chanting the struggle song Kill the Boer over the weekend.
  • Meyer said farmers and agri-workers deserve respect and dignity. 
  • The MEC said rhetoric at the EFF rally severely damages the work to strengthen South Africa's social fabric.

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, has joined the chorus of criticism against Julius Malema who chanted the controversial "Kill the boer, kill the farmer" slogan, describing the struggle song as "vile" and branding the EFF leader as "irresponsible".

Malema chanted "kill the boer" during the party's 10th anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Meyer said farmers and agri-workers deserved respect, dignity and did not deserve "vile sentiments".

"Farmers and agri-workers do not deserve the vile sentiments expressed in the song, 'Kill the farmer, kill the boer' which was so enthusiastically and irresponsibly sung over the weekend," he said.

Meyer added that farmers worked hard to produce food for the country and ensure food security.

He said farm attacks were a reality in the country.

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, criticised Julius Malema over the controversial "Kill the boer, kill the farmer" slogan.
Malherbe Nienaber/Netwerk24

"The kind of rhetoric displayed over the weekend severely damages the work to strengthen our social fabric. The increase in farm murders and attacks is a serious concern," he said.

On Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party would be laying charges at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald opened a criminal case against Malema on Monday.

Addressing the ongoing outrage against Malema, the EFF reshared a statement on social media, it published in August last year following a High Court ruling that dismissed a case by civil rights organisation AfriForum, which argued that Malema was guilty of inciting violence and hate speech by singing the controversial song. 

The party said: "In a landmark judgment, the court ruled today that AfriForum failed to show that the song's lyrics contravene the Equality Act or demonstrate a clear intention to harm or incitement. Furthermore, the court ruled that the song must be protected under the rubric of free speech, and debate around the song must be left to political contestation within society." 

In 2020, AfriForum lodged a complaint against Malema at the Equality Court to have the song declared hate speech and unfair discrimination.

AfriForum on Tuesday announced that its appeal against the Equality Court’s finding that the "kill the boer" chant is not hate speech will be heard in September in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

The EFF was approached for comment, their comment will be added once received.

