Viljoenskroon man, 66, found tied and stabbed in the head on his smallholding

Riaan Grobler
(Gallo Images)
(Gallo Images)

Free State police are on the hunt for suspects who robbed and murdered a 66-year-old man on his smallholding over the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, a neighbour went to check in on the man at the Avondster plot in Viljoenskroon at around 06:00 on Sunday, as he had not seen him since the previous morning.

There he discovered that the bedroom window was open and the burglar bars were broken. He looked through the window and noticed bloodstains on the walls and notified the police.

On arrival, the police found the man's body on the bed covered in sheets.

The victim, who lived alone, was found tied with an electrical cord and had multiple stab wounds to the head.

Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased's Toyota Hilux bakkie was missing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Eric Tumelo Xaba on 081 354 4765 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111; alternatively send information via the My SAPS app.

Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime
