1h ago

add bookmark

Vincent Smith tax fraud and money laundering case set down for April

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith at his court appearance.
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith at his court appearance.
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • The State has provided former ANC MP Vincent Smith with a tax fraud docket.
  • Charges related to SARS were added against Smith and Euroblitz in November last year. 
  • Smith stands accused of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act. 

The tax fraud and money laundering case against former ANC MP Vincent Smith has been set down for 6 April 2022. 

On Tuesday, the State provided Smith with a tax fraud docket after SA Revenue Services (SARS) charges were added against him and his company, Euroblitz, in November last year. 

Smith stands accused of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act. 

According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, the tax fraud charges stemmed from Smith and Euroblitz's failure to disclose taxable income from 9 March 2009 to 11 July 2018, totalling R28 million. 

READ | Bosasa corruption case: Vincent Smith faces additional charges of tax fraud, money laundering

"Smith stands accused in his capacity as well as representative capacity for his company Euroblitz 48 Pty Ltd, he is charged with corruption for the gratifications he received from Bosasa in the form of security upgrades to his home in Gauteng," Seboka added.

Smith faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting further gratifications from Waterfall Golf Estate (Pty) Ltd and CLIDET 69 (PTY) LTD. 

He also faces charges for allegedly accepting cash transferred into his and his company's bank accounts from Bosasa and other people unknown to the State. 

READ | Former SARS exec Johann van Loggerenberg burgled

Seboka said charges included the failure to disclose to the Parliaments Register of Members' Interest the gratifications, cash deposits and money that was paid to him by Waterfall Golf Estate (Pty) Ltd and CLIDET 69 (PTY) LTD.

Smith, the former chairperson of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, and former Bosasa COO-turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi were arrested and charged with corruption.

The State alleged the payments were made to Smith to silence his opposition to Bosasa during parliamentary committee meetings.

"The Investigating Directorate was able to enroll the further tax charges through help from the South African Revenue Services," Seboka said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bosasavincent smithcorruptioncourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.10
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Gold
1,811.85
-0.4%
Silver
23.39
+1.6%
Palladium
1,909.50
+1.7%
Platinum
989.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
86.48
+0.5%
Top 40
68,282
-0.9%
All Share
74,956
-0.8%
Resource 10
74,510
-0.3%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,338
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo