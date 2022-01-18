Vincent Smith tax fraud and money laundering case set down for April

The State has provided former ANC MP Vincent Smith with a tax fraud docket.

Charges related to SARS were added against Smith and Euroblitz in November last year.

Smith stands accused of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

The tax fraud and money laundering case against former ANC MP Vincent Smith has been set down for 6 April 2022.



On Tuesday, the State provided Smith with a tax fraud docket after SA Revenue Services (SARS) charges were added against him and his company, Euroblitz, in November last year.

Smith stands accused of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, the tax fraud charges stemmed from Smith and Euroblitz's failure to disclose taxable income from 9 March 2009 to 11 July 2018, totalling R28 million.

"Smith stands accused in his capacity as well as representative capacity for his company Euroblitz 48 Pty Ltd, he is charged with corruption for the gratifications he received from Bosasa in the form of security upgrades to his home in Gauteng," Seboka added.

Smith faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting further gratifications from Waterfall Golf Estate (Pty) Ltd and CLIDET 69 (PTY) LTD.

He also faces charges for allegedly accepting cash transferred into his and his company's bank accounts from Bosasa and other people unknown to the State.

Seboka said charges included the failure to disclose to the Parliaments Register of Members' Interest the gratifications, cash deposits and money that was paid to him by Waterfall Golf Estate (Pty) Ltd and CLIDET 69 (PTY) LTD.

Smith, the former chairperson of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, and former Bosasa COO-turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi were arrested and charged with corruption.

The State alleged the payments were made to Smith to silence his opposition to Bosasa during parliamentary committee meetings.

"The Investigating Directorate was able to enroll the further tax charges through help from the South African Revenue Services," Seboka said.