1h ago

add bookmark

Vincent Smith tells court State will not find any 'objective facts' in case against him

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
Chanté Schatz/News24
  • Appearing in court on Thursday morning, former ANC MP Vincent Smith said he would stand trial in a bid to prove his innocence.
  • This was contained in Smith's affidavit, read out in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
  • Smith said he believed the State would not be able to present "objective facts" that he committed any acts of corruption.

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith says he will cooperate with police in their investigation and that he will stand trial, determined to prove his innocence.

In his affidavit read out before the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday shortly after his arrest, Smith motivated for why he should be released on bail after being charged with fraud and corruption.

"I have faith in and trust the South African legal system and that the facts will show that I am not guilty of the charges levelled against me," Smith said.

"I believe that the State will not be able to present any objective facts that I planned or intended to commit any acts of corruption."

READ | Former ANC MP Vincent Smith maintains innocence in court as he's charged with fraud, corruption

While Smith asked for bail to be set at R20 000, the State motivated for R30 000 bail which was granted by magistrate P Venter.

In his affidavit, Smith rejected the charges against him, saying he had "no evidentiary knowledge which may exist with regard to the allegations levelled against me".

Testify

"In any event, I believe that whatever such evidence may be, it is in the possession of the police," he added.

"It is safely secured and I have no access to it thereto. I undertake not to interfere with any further investigations."

Smith added that while he did not know any witnesses who would testify in the case against him, he would not communicate with any of them.

"My continued incarceration can only prejudice me and creates no benefit for the State," Smith said.

He added that he had "several responsibilities" to attend to, including drafting papers for the commission of inquiry into state capture.

"For that reason I have no desire to evade justice."

ALSO READ | Vincent Smith's downfall: From vociferous, dedicated ANC MP to corruption and fraud accusedSmith's corruption charges related to a CCTV and security system installed at his home in October 2014 and two payments totalling R671 000 to his company, Euro Blitz, in 2015 and 2016.

Payments

The payments were allegedly initiated by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

The fraud charge related to Smith's alleged failure to declare the gifts in the parliamentary register of members' interests.

It's alleged Smith acted in a manner that favoured Bosasa during his tenure as chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services, allegedly in exchange for the benefits from Bosasa.

Speaking to the media after Smith's case was heard, his lawyer Yousha Tayob said Smith had already given evidence at the Zondo commission.

"We are of the view that no crime was committed."

While Agrizzi was also charged on Thursday, he was not present in court due to poor health.

Tayob maintained that the payments in the Euro Blitz matter was a loan of "substantially less" than R800 000.

Related Links
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith maintains innocence in court as he's charged with fraud, corruption
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith maintains innocence in court as he's charged with fraud, corruption
LIVE | Former ANC MP Vincent Smith granted bail, maintains innocence over questionable Bosasa...
Read more on:
bosasaangelo agrizzivincent smithgautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 2097 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10845 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1317 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.58
(+0.81)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+1.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(+0.61)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(+0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.85)
Gold
1905.79
(+0.95)
Silver
23.81
(+1.98)
Platinum
897.00
(+0.75)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2312.00
(+0.85)
All Share
54446.78
(+0.34)
Top 40
50159.14
(+0.23)
Financial 15
10158.72
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
73766.43
(+0.79)
Resource 10
53032.08
(-0.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo