31m ago

add bookmark

'Vindicated in every respect' - Ramaphosa lawyer, CR17 campaign manager welcome ConCourt judgment

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones and Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyer Peter Harris says they have been vindicated by the judgment of the Constitutional Court.
  • CR17 campaign manager Bejani Chauke welcomed the judgment.
  • Justice Chris Jafta ruled that Ramaphosa did not lie to Parliament, nor did he personally benefit from the CR17 campaign.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyer Peter Harris and his former campaign manager Bejani Chauke have welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment on Thursday, saying Ramaphosa was vindicated.

"This ruling confirms that the president was vindicated in every respect by the highest court in the country. The Constitutional Court has found that the Public Protector was wrong, in fact and in law, on every single one of her findings against the president," Harris said.

Chauke welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment on Thursday and said they wanted to move past the matter.

He said: 

It has always been our conviction that the CR17 campaign was never formed to promote unlawful acts or illegality.

Justice Chris Jafta ruled that Ramaphosa did not wilfully mislead Parliament, did not personally benefit from the CR17 campaign donations, and that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not have the authority to investigate inter-party campaigns.

"Therefore, the Public Protector was wrong on the facts and the law with regards to the issue whether the president had wilfully misled Parliament and the High Court was right to set aside her finding," Jafta said.

READ | Ramaphosa did not wilfully mislead Parliament about Bosasa's CR17 donation, ConCourt rules

The court further found that, on the evidence, Ramaphosa did not personally benefit from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.

Jafta said that, more importantly, the Public Protector did not have the authority to investigate this because it did not form part of the complaints received.

"We trust that the country can now refocus its energies to the various vexing challenges we face, as a people," Chauke said.

Manager for legal services in the office of the Public Protector, Muntu Sithole, said the judgment was essentially premised on the interpretation of the law and facts.

"The defending judgment had the same interpretation to ours, so obviously the majority judgment is the one that binded [sic]. So we'll have to take what they say going forward in terms of issues dealing with the Executive Members' Ethics Act," Sithole said.

DEVELOPING | Ramaphosa 'vindicated' by ConCourt ruling, says his lawyer

The Public Protector's office said it would take the Constitutional Court ruling as it is and learn from it going forward.

Sithole said the ruling was not a legal setback for the Public Protector's office.

He said:

I wouldn't think so because for us, this was a genuine case of coming to the courts for assistance. It was not to come say we have a matter of understanding. We were simply coming here to say 'Court, we are in dispute, help us understand it properly'. The fact that there's two – judgments majority and minority – shows that law is always bound to differ on issues.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who laid the initial complaint against Ramaphosa, said he had noted the judgment.

Maimane said while the judgment dealt with the nature of the president's answers in Parliament, it did not change the facts that Ramaphosa received a donation from criminally-accused company Bosasa.

"Given what we know about the modus operandi of Bosasa over the past two decades, we still do not know what benefit Bosasa was expecting in return for these financial contributions. However, the president himself clearly noted the damaging nature of the donation, and offered to pay back the money – a tacit admission that the gift horse from Bosasa was tainted. To date, many questions remain unanswered," Maimane said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbosasaancconstitutional courtcyril ramaphosabusisiwe mkhwebanejudiciarypoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The ConCourt sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt. The ruling was:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Just
33% - 1780 votes
Extreme
4% - 202 votes
Not enough
63% - 3389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.30
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.97
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,772.88
+0.2%
Silver
26.19
+0.2%
Palladium
2,795.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,088.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
74.62
+0.5%
Top 40
60,316
+0.3%
All Share
66,439
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,327
+1.7%
Industrial 25
86,674
-0.6%
Financial 15
13,062
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo