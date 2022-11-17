12m ago

Violence erupts in Hout Bay as Cape Town clamps down on illegal minibus taxis

Minibus taxi drivers and law enforcement officers face off in Hout Bay.
  • Violence erupted in the early hours of Thursday in Hout Bay.
  • Taxi drivers are upset over the impounding of minibus taxis in the area. 
  • Ward councillor Roberto Quintas has condemned the violence.

The months-long dispute between the City of Cape Town and minibus taxi operators over impounded taxis reached boiling point on Thursday when angry protesters took to the streets of Hout Bay, causing massive destruction as they went along.

Protesters hurled bricks at passing cars, poured petrol on other vehicles, and burnt tyres in the vicinity of the main circle in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

City law enforcement officials said they were forced to implement several road closures due to the unrest.

Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas said: "Commuters are advised to use alternative routes, which are open and will be monitored to remain so. City services as well as SAPS Public Order Policing are on the scene, with more en route to contain the violence, which has included stone and rock throwing at cars and the pouring of petrol on vehicles."

Quintas added that City officials would arrest and charge perpetrators of public violence.He said:

It must be stated unequivocally that the roadblocks and checks on taxis are to ensure that commuters are being transported in safe and roadworthy vehicles, that the drivers of these vehicles have valid drivers' licences and that they have the necessary public driving permits, which is a requirement when driving public passengers, and that the taxis have the necessary permits and are not operating illegally on a route, which causes conflict within the minibus taxi industry.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and thuggish behaviour that our communities are exposed to and which is instigated by those who are happy to drive unsafe vehicles, putting the lives of commuters at risk, and to drive passengers without the necessary licences and who operate illegally, thereby causing more conflict amongst various legal operators," he added.

The unrest in Hout Bay comes amid threats of a massive taxi strike next week, following the cancellation of the provincial government's Blue Dot Project. 

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape is planning a taxi shutdown on Monday and Tuesday.

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell is expected to meet with the taxi industry on Thursday.

