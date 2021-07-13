Violence, looting continues in Durban and surrounding areas on Monday night

Unrest and violence persisted in Durban and surrounding areas on Monday evening.

Law enforcement resources were spread thin as they tried in earnest to control the situation.

Medics in KwaZulu-Natal came under attack in Verulam, north of Durban.

Sporadic unrest and looting continued unabated on Monday night in Durban and its surrounds as police - desperately awaiting reinforcements from the South African National Defence Force - engaged mobs of people in running battles.

Looting has been reported at locations across the city, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night condemning the violence and calling for calm.

Moreover, violence continues in Pietermaritzburg and the surrounding regions.

Sources in law enforcement said their resources were spread thin, and that critical stocks of rubber bullets and stun grenades were running low.

Shops, malls and other retail outlets remain vulnerable, despite the formation of community militias to protect homes and property. Looting was also happening in plain sight at Queensmead Spar in Umbilo.

Shopping centres in Reservoir Hills, Westville and surrounding suburbs were also apparently set alight.

Community members - armed with guns, clubs and baseball bats - have set up ad hoc road blocks and have been seen attacking those they perceive to be looters.

Despite these "defence squads", homes were reportedly petrol bombed in Phoenix, north of the city, as well as in Amanzimtoti.

The latest in a string of attacks targeting ambulances saw emergency personnel come under fire on the R102 near the White House centre in Phoenix on Monday night while rushing a child to hospital.

Emergmed spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said EMS personnel were en route to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital when they came under fire from automatic weapons.

"We had to retreat and try and reroute. We have two transfers of patients with gunshots and we can’t get to them because the roads are closed,” he said.

The paramedics and patient emerged unscathed.

Compounding the situation, Van Reenen added, was a viral voice note which falsely indicated that looters had hijacked ambulances and were using them to infiltrate communities.

"Obviously, it is both ridiculous and false, but because of this fake news, we are getting stopped at roadblocks and accused of being suspects," he said.

"This person has sent out this fake message and placed our lives at risk, while we are doing everything we can to help the people that need us."

Meanwhile, medics in KwaZulu-Natal came under attack in Verulam, north of Durban, just hours after EMS personnel were hijacked and their car torched in Tembisa, Gauteng, on Friday.

Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP ambulance service said paramedics had been rushing to a critically ill person and, while travelling on the R102 from Palmview to Verulam, the ambulance had been showered with rocks from the bushes that flank the roadway. As a result, they were unable to get to their patient.

Van Reenen said:

Our staff were very traumatised, to the point where we have had to send them home.

Footage has also emerged at Watercrest Mall in Hilcrest, which shows extreme destruction to shops and ATMs. The footage shows members of the public carrying looted items.

KwaZulu-Natal was struck by attempts to disrupt cities and the arterial routes that connect them last week after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. Since then, looting and destruction has taken hold, with damage running into the hundreds of millions of rands.

The chaos has also spread to Gauteng. On Friday night, a mob of people barricaded the entrance of the Life Westville hospital, with reports that some were attempting to breach the boom.