15m ago

Share

VIP attack: Officers charged with assault GBH, pointing of firearm, and obstruction of justice

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Eight Presidential Protection Services police officers were formally charged in court.
  • The group faced a number of charges.
  • They all covered their faces with masks and hoodies during the proceedings.

Eight Presidential Protection Services police officers caught on video assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Gauteng were formally charged in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The accused - Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada - will face 12 charges. 

The charges include pointing of a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), obstruction of justice and an assault charge by way of threat.

The group all covered their faces with masks and hoodies.

READ | VIP protection officers filmed assaulting Joburg motorists have been arrested

Before proceedings got under way in the court on Monday morning, the defence attorneys for the eight men opposed a media application to have proceedings recorded and televised.

They argued that their clients feared for their identities to be revealed due to safety reasons, adding that their clients were responsible for providing protection for the deputy president.

Eight members of the Presidential Protection Servi
Eight members of the Presidential Protection Services unit made their first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

In response to the submission by the defence, the magistrate, Hlengiwe Mkhabisi, said the public had the right to be educated and informed as to what happened.

Mkhabisi granted the media application to film and record proceedings.

The court was expected to deal with the bail applications of the eight men.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 5711 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 236 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

3h ago

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.77
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.78
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.69
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.99
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
963.27
+0.2%
Palladium
1,295.60
+0.7%
Gold
1,960.13
-0.1%
Silver
24.40
-0.9%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,556
-0.0%
All Share
76,792
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,639
-0.9%
Industrial 25
104,112
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,908
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo