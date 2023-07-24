VIP attack: Officers charged with assault GBH, pointing of firearm, and obstruction of justice

Before proceedings got under way in the court on Monday morning, the defence attorneys for the eight men opposed a media application to have proceedings recorded and televised.

They argued that their clients feared for their identities to be revealed due to safety reasons, adding that their clients were responsible for providing protection for the deputy president.

In response to the submission by the defence, the magistrate, Hlengiwe Mkhabisi, said the public had the right to be educated and informed as to what happened.