VIP attack: Officers charged with assault GBH, pointing of firearm, and obstruction of justice

Eight Presidential Protection Services police officers caught on video assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Gauteng were formally charged in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
The accused - Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada - will face 12 charges.
The charges include pointing of a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), obstruction of justice and an assault charge by way of threat.
The group all covered their faces with masks and hoodies.
Before proceedings got under way in the court on Monday morning, the defence attorneys for the eight men opposed a media application to have proceedings recorded and televised.
They argued that their clients feared for their identities to be revealed due to safety reasons, adding that their clients were responsible for providing protection for the deputy president.
In response to the submission by the defence, the magistrate, Hlengiwe Mkhabisi, said the public had the right to be educated and informed as to what happened.
Mkhabisi granted the media application to film and record proceedings.
The court was expected to deal with the bail applications of the eight men.