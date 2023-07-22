VIP cop assault: 8 officers caught on camera attacking Joburg motorists to be formally charged

The officers attached to the police's VIP unit, who were caught on camera assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Johannesburg earlier this month, will be formally charged on Sunday.



On Saturday night, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the eight offices would be processed at Sandton Police Station on Sunday.

"There was a process in trying to track down the officers after they were suspended. They have now been found and will appear at the police station on Sunday," IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu told News24.

READ | VIP cop assault: Eight officers issued notices of suspension after attack on Joburg motorists

The officers are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

This is a developing story.



