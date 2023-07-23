VIP cops caught on viral video set to hand themselves to police - if not, IPID will arrest them

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said they had spoken to the eight VIP cops individually, as well as through their lawyers, that they must hand themselves over to police.

Spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said if the VIP cops don't do so, IPID will arrest them.

He said the men will be held at the Sandton Police Station overnight on Sunday and appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Robbie Raburabu, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, said they had already spoken to the men individually and also through their lawyers.

"We [have] already made arrangements with their lawyers, and they will be handing themselves over. Those that won't be handing themselves over, we will go and arrest," he said.

According to Raburabu, the men will be held at the Sandton Police Station overnight on Sunday and appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"There, the charges will be put to them formally, and they will apply for bail.

"The victims will, however, will not be there."

News24 previously reported that the victims, who were driving in a blue Volkswagen Polo vehicle initially thought they were being hijacked, as the VIP officers had allegedly tried to ram them off the road.

Forcing the Polo to a stop on the side of the highway, several officers allegedly got out and tried to break the driver's window with an assault rifle.



"They smashed the window with the back of an assault rifle and gained access to the vehicle," said Ian Cameron, leader of civil rights organisation Action Society.

"They then hit him [the driver] with one of the assault rifles on the back of the head, injuring his ear and jaw, after which they dragged him from the vehicle."

The organisation is pursuing civil charges against the minister of police on behalf of the victims. Raburabu stated that the victims were still traumatised. He confirmed that four people were in the car at the time of the attack and that all the victims were South African National Defence Force trainees.

"They were in Gauteng at the time and training at [military base] Thaba Tshwane.



