VIP cops seen beating motorists released on R10 000 bail

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection detail 'intentionally suppressed' evidence to evade any further investigation against them.
The eight Presidential Protection Services police officers seen on camera beating motorists on the N1 in Gauteng have been granted bail.
Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi granted them each bail of R10 000 in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.
She said there was no evidence that they would try to evade trial because their family ties were in Gauteng.
More to follow.
