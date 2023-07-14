8h ago

VIP guard at Nelson Mandela's Qunu home bludgeoned to death in suspected vigilante attack

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Four men are expected to apply for bail in the Tsolo Magistrate's Court on 18 July - Madiba's birthday - for the murder of a police officer who guarded the former president's Qunu home. 
  • It is alleged that large rocks were used to bludgeon the officer to death.
  • This after he wounded a patron at a tavern during a heated argument.   

For 16 years, VIP Protection Unit's Warrant Officer Inani Mbombo guarded Nelson Mandela's Qunu home with pride.

But his duty came to an end last Saturday when he was killed, in what is believed to be a vigilante attack, outside a tavern in Tsolo after a brawl in which he shot and wounded a fellow patron.

The attackers hurled rocks at him and used boulders to bludgeon him over the head.

The incident has shattered his widow, Ntombikhona Mbombo, three children, and brother, Sonwabo.

Ntombikhona told News24 that she watched her husband take his last breath and said it as "my worst experience".

"I want the people who did this to him to feel the pain I am feeling," she said on Tuesday.

She described Mbombo as a caring husband and loving father.

"He loved to make jokes and was a real gentleman and a family man," she said.

Sonwabo, who helped police search for the perpetrators, believes his brother was targeted because he was someone who fought crime, and added that he suspected the attackers wanted to take his service pistol.

VIP policeman Warrant Officer Inani Mbombo first s
VIP policeman Warrant Officer Inani Mbombo first served the Republic in the SA army.


"He hated criminals. Criminals hated him in this area of Tsolo because my brother stood against crime ... [the attackers] kept yelling that they wanted to teach him a lesson because he thought he was untouchable because of his gun," he said.

He added that his brother suffered severe head injuries.

ALSO READ | Six dead, four injured in Nelson Mandela Bay mass shooting

According to Sonwabo, his brother joined him in the Transkei Defence Force before it was integrated into the SA National Defence Force in 1994. 

He said he resigned in 2007 and immediately joined the Mthatha Static Police Unit in the Mandela homestead.

Sonwabo said:

He never worked at a public police station. He guarded Madiba's home with pride. He took pride in working at Mandela's home, and he felt like a hero and true servant of the republic.

He described his brother as the glue that kept his siblings together.  

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape confirmed that Mbombo worked at Mandela's Qunu home. 

Giving details about the incident, police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said Mbombo had a heated argument at the tavern with one of the patrons. 

"The argument is said to have culminated in the policeman shooting and injuring the patron he had an argument with. It was further revealed that community members chased the policeman as he fled from the tavern. Community members caught and disarmed the officer not far from the tavern," said Mhlakuvana.

Mhlakuvana added that the service firearm, empty cartridges, and a large rock were seized from the scene.

The Hawks later arrested four men in connection with the killing.

police murder
Four men appeared in the Tsolo Magistrate's Court on Monday for the murder of Warrant Officer Inani Mbombo.

Siphumeze Mancipa, 27, Lungisani Fantein, 35, Sibongankonke Gagane, 29, and Khanyisa Mdedelwa, 29, appeared in the Tsolo Magistrate's Court on Monday for murder.

Their case was postponed to 18 July - Mandela's birthday - for a bail application.

Provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Obed Ngwenya, lauded the Mthatha Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for the swift arrests.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said her office would work closely with the prosecuting authority to ensure the successful prosecution of those involved in Mbombo's murder.

"We also warn communities to desist from acts of mob justice or revenge attacks. Irrespective of the circumstances, there is no justification for people to take the law into their hands. We encourage people to report any criminal activity to the police," Mene added.


