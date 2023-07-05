VIP officers filmed allegedly assaulting motorists in Gauteng face 3 charges

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed members of the police's VIP unit, who allegedly assaulted motorists in Gauteng at the weekend, face three charges.

IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the officers faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, and pointing of a firearm.

A case was opened against them on Tuesday night.

Raburabu said the investigation was ongoing.

On Tuesday, the SA National Defence Union confirmed the victims were all SA National Defence Force members.

One of them is a union member.

READ | 'Unlawful police brutality': Mashatile VIP unit assault victims are SANDF members - military union

IPID interviewed the victims on Tuesday and advised them to refrain from engaging with any police officers while the investigation was ongoing.

A video of the incident shows one man lying motionless on the asphalt while his assailants are kicking him.

The other is sitting, his arms protecting his face from the kicks.

The officers then return to their black BMWs and leave the men on the ground.

One slowly gets up while the other lies motionless, the video shows.



