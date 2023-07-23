1h ago

VIP protection officers filmed assaulting Joburg motorists have been arrested

Alex Patrick
  • Eight members of the Presidential Protection Services have been arrested.
  • They were filmed assaulting people on the N1 highway,
  • They will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Eight Presidential Protection Services (PPS) police officers, who were caught on video assaulting people on the N1 highway in Gauteng, were arrested.

The men were told to hand themselves in to the Sandton police at 15:00 on Sunday.

Seven of the eight arrived on time, with the eighth member coming in at 15:30.

The men are accused of assault, malicious damage to property, and pointing a firearm.

They will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, was at the station when the men arrived.

"Arrangements were made for the men to hand themselves over. They were processed and arrested," Raburabu said.

All eight have been suspended.

Raburabu said he was not sure whether they were suspended with pay.

He said the case was "70 to 80 percent" complete and he was confident it was a "strong case". 

He said one of the accused was "not well" after he was involved in a car accident. Raburabu said the man had been in hospital for a few days.

Special treatment

He was asked whether the men were receiving special treatment as they handed themselves in so late and would spend less than 24 hours behind bars. He was also asked why the arrest had taken so long.

Raburabu denied there was special treatment for the officers - and said they first had to track down the victims from different provinces to take their statements.

ALSO READ | ANALYSIS: Jan Hofmeyr - VIP Unit roadside violence reinforces SAPS trust deficit

"The investigation was not easy because we had to locate the victims, and then the officers were suspended before we started looking for them. 

"We cannot arrest them before the case is ready, or we will embarrass ourselves when they go to court.

"The victims were located with the help of the SANDF [they are all trainees at the South African National Defence Force]. Some were in the hospital. Their wounds are healing."

He said IPID assisted the victims in laying charges.

"I cannot confirm if the principal was in the car on the day," he said, when asked whether Deputy President Paul Mashatile was on the scene.

The men are part of Mashatile's security detail, and the convoy was said to have been escorting him home at the time.


