1h ago

add bookmark

VIP Protection Unit cop from Eastern Cape in court for triple murder

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police.
Police.
Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
  • An Eastern Cape police officer is appearing in court on Monday in connection with a triple murder.
  • The man allegedly fatally shot a pastor, a church member and a traditional leader over a land dispute.
  • The conflict started over a piece of land belonging to the church, which the suspect had "borrowed".

An Eastern Cape police officer is appearing in court on Monday after he allegedly gunned down a pastor, a church member and a traditional leader, following a heated dispute over a piece of land belonging to the church.

A fourth person survived the attack.

The shooting spree occurred last Wednesday in Centane in the Eastern Cape. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed it was investigating a triple murder, as well as one attempted murder case. 

According to IPID, the suspected shooter is a Warrant Officer attached to the SAPS' elite VIP Protection Unit in Mthatha. 

In a statement, the directorate said the officer had allegedly "borrowed" a piece of land from the headman, who attended the same church as him. 

The land belongs to the church, and the conflict started when it started building a church hall on the same piece of land.

It is alleged that the officer went to the church and confronted the pastor over the developments on the land, before fatally shooting him and another church member.

IPID said another person who was at the scene, survived the attack. 

READ | Eastern Cape cop sentenced to life for killing policeman boyfriend over love triangle

According to IPID, the officer then went to the home of the headman to confront him, before he allegedly fatally shot him as well.

The police watchdog added that the officer was expected to apply for bail on Monday when he appears in the Centane Magistrate's Court. The State has indicated that it will oppose bail.

"IPID continues with the investigation process of this case, the investigator will attend the post-mortem to be conducted in Butterworth today. His firearm has been confiscated and taken for ballistic analysis already," said IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola.  

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsndileka colaeastern capecrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4693 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 4332 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.01
-0.4%
GBP/ZAR
19.75
+0.3%
EUR/ZAR
17.05
-0.4%
AUD/ZAR
11.04
-0.2%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,837.71
+0.4%
Silver
27.74
+1.1%
Palladium
2,967.50
+1.3%
Platinum
1,269.65
+1.1%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,833
+0.4%
All Share
68,856
+0.5%
Resource 10
72,560
+1.5%
Industrial 25
86,276
-0.7%
Financial 15
12,840
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo