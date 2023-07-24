7m ago

VIP unit attack: 'I didn't drag him' - Mashatile's protector takes the stand in surprise court development

Iavan Pijoos
VIP Unit officers allegedly assaulted people alongside a Gauteng highway.
Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, one of the eight Presidential Protection Services (PPS) caught on video allegedly assaulting people on the N1 highway in Gauteng, testified on Monday to being the one who pulled a motorist out of a blue Volkswagen Polo.

Kojoana and seven colleagues - Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada - appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were taken into custody at the weekend.

"I am the one who removed one of the occupants from the vehicle. I did not drag him; I pulled him out and instructed him to lie down," Kojoana said during surprising testimony given during his bail application. 

READ | VIP attack: Officers charged with assault GBH, pointing of firearm, and obstruction of justice

The officers face 12 charges, including pointing of a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, obstruction of justice, and assault by way of threat.

The accused were part of deputy president Paul Mashatile's security detail.

Some of the officers could be seen kicking and hitting two men as they lay on the ground.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

