1h ago

add bookmark

VIP unit cop gets 50 years for killing his girlfriend, Uber driver

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: iStock/ TheCrimsonRibbon
Picture: iStock/ TheCrimsonRibbon
  • A Johannesburg police officer has been handed two 25-year sentences for killing his girlfriend and an Uber driver. 
  • Sergeant Geshwin Sweni murdered his girlfriend after they had an argument and she decided to leave him on 1 May 2019.
  • The police officer was handed over to authorities by his father.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed a VIP Protection Unit police officer two 25-year sentences for killing his girlfriend and an Uber driver. 

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Sergeant Geshwin Sweni murdered his girlfriend after they had an argument and she decided to leave him on 1 May 2019.

"The girlfriend decided to leave him, and called an Uber to come and fetch her," IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said. 

After the Uber had fetched her, Sweni followed her and started shooting at the vehicle.

As he was shooting, the Uber driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the gate, which was closed around Edenpark. 

ALSO READ | Man who killed Cape Town cop gets 8 years

The girlfriend got out of the car and tried to run away, but Sweni continued to shoot.

"Both his girlfriend and the Uber driver died immediately at the crime scene," added Cola.

After shooting the two, Sweni drove off to fetch his father, who was also at Edenpark.

He informed his father that he had shot his girlfriend.

Cola said his father took his firearm and handed him over at the police station.

The sentences will run concurrently.

IPID  said it will continue to investigate law enforcement officers, who perpetrate gender-based violence and femicide, and will ensure that they are brought to book, so that justice is served for the victims as well their families.  

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengjohannesburggender based violencecourtscrime
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2101 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 997 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.06
(+0.94)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(+0.57)
ZAR/EUR
18.33
(+0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.86)
Gold
1852.61
(-0.15)
Silver
25.46
(+0.57)
Platinum
1101.50
(+0.73)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2312.00
(+0.08)
All Share
63923.63
(-0.99)
Top 40
58720.55
(-1.16)
Financial 15
11739.17
(+1.64)
Industrial 25
86905.72
(-2.21)
Resource 10
61913.62
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo