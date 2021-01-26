VIP unit cop gets 50 years for killing his girlfriend, Uber driver

A Johannesburg police officer has been handed two 25-year sentences for killing his girlfriend and an Uber driver.

Sergeant Geshwin Sweni murdered his girlfriend after they had an argument and she decided to leave him on 1 May 2019.

The police officer was handed over to authorities by his father.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed a VIP Protection Unit police officer two 25-year sentences for killing his girlfriend and an Uber driver.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Sergeant Geshwin Sweni murdered his girlfriend after they had an argument and she decided to leave him on 1 May 2019.

"The girlfriend decided to leave him, and called an Uber to come and fetch her," IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

After the Uber had fetched her, Sweni followed her and started shooting at the vehicle.

As he was shooting, the Uber driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the gate, which was closed around Edenpark.

ALSO READ | Man who killed Cape Town cop gets 8 years

The girlfriend got out of the car and tried to run away, but Sweni continued to shoot.

"Both his girlfriend and the Uber driver died immediately at the crime scene," added Cola.

After shooting the two, Sweni drove off to fetch his father, who was also at Edenpark.

He informed his father that he had shot his girlfriend.

Cola said his father took his firearm and handed him over at the police station.

The sentences will run concurrently.

IPID said it will continue to investigate law enforcement officers, who perpetrate gender-based violence and femicide, and will ensure that they are brought to book, so that justice is served for the victims as well their families.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.