Viwe Dalingozi murder: Convicted killer Mpho Thobane intends appealing his 20-year sentence

A man convicted of killing his girlfriend plans to appeal his 20-year sentence.

Mpho Thobane was sentenced by the Johannesburg Regional Court on Thursday.

He doused his lover, Viwe Dalingozi, with petrol and set her alight.

Convicted killer Mpho Thobane intends appealing his 20-year jail term which was imposed by the Johannesburg Regional Court on Thursday.



Thobane was sentenced by magistrate Hambokazi Twele.

The father of three, who has a previous assault conviction, set alight his girlfriend, Viwe Dalingozi, in 2018.

Thobane doused Dalingozi with petrol inside her flat in Johannesburg. The fire spread through her flat as well as her neighbour's place.

Dalingozi died in hospital from her injuries. Thobane was arrested a few days after the incident in Limpopo where he was hiding from the police.

Dalingozi's uncle, Fezile Dalingozi, said Thobane had a right to appeal his sentence.

"There is no amount of sentencing that will bring her back. Whether he would have received a life sentence or not, it would not have brought her back.

"We are living in a democratic country and he has a right to appeal the sentence. We are going to sit down at home in the Eastern Cape and discuss if we will oppose his appeal.

"Whether he appeals or not, our child will never return home. She is dead and gone forever. There is no amount of activity going forward that will bring back her life. Whatever they want to do, the family will sit down and discuss the proceedings of today."

Fezile said the murder trial had been painful for the family.



"It hasn't been a nice experience, but we are happy that it has come to an end. We have sad memories of what happened to our beloved child. Lots of our children are dying at the hands of these kinds of perpetrators. We only wish and pray that these offences will come to end in our country.

"We are hoping that one day that the wicked shall seize their troubling. One day, wicked people in our community will at least stop what they are doing. This does not have to happen anymore to any of our children and women," he added.