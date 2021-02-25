1h ago

add bookmark

Viwe Dalingozi murder: Convicted killer Mpho Thobane intends appealing his 20-year sentence

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Convicted murderer Mpho Thobane sentenced to 20 years in jail.
Convicted murderer Mpho Thobane sentenced to 20 years in jail.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A man convicted of killing his girlfriend plans to appeal his 20-year sentence.
  • Mpho Thobane was sentenced by the Johannesburg Regional Court on Thursday.
  • He doused his lover, Viwe Dalingozi, with petrol and set her alight.

Convicted killer Mpho Thobane intends appealing his 20-year jail term which was imposed by the Johannesburg Regional Court on Thursday.

Thobane was sentenced by magistrate Hambokazi Twele.

The father of three, who has a previous assault conviction, set alight his girlfriend, Viwe Dalingozi, in 2018.

Thobane doused Dalingozi with petrol inside her flat in Johannesburg. The fire spread through her flat as well as her neighbour's place.

Dalingozi died in hospital from her injuries. Thobane was arrested a few days after the incident in Limpopo where he was hiding from the police.

Dalingozi's uncle, Fezile Dalingozi, said Thobane had a right to appeal his sentence.

READ | Anguish for Viwe Dalingozi's family after sentencing of boyfriend who set her alight postponed

"There is no amount of sentencing that will bring her back. Whether he would have received a life sentence or not, it would not have brought her back.

"We are living in a democratic country and he has a right to appeal the sentence. We are going to sit down at home in the Eastern Cape and discuss if we will oppose his appeal.

"Whether he appeals or not, our child will never return home. She is dead and gone forever. There is no amount of activity going forward that will bring back her life. Whatever they want to do, the family will sit down and discuss the proceedings of today."

Fezile said the murder trial had been painful for the family.

"It hasn't been a nice experience, but we are happy that it has come to an end. We have sad memories of what happened to our beloved child. Lots of our children are dying at the hands of these kinds of perpetrators. We only wish and pray that these offences will come to end in our country.

"We are hoping that one day that the wicked shall seize their troubling. One day, wicked people in our community will at least stop what they are doing. This does not have to happen anymore to any of our children and women," he added.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 2084 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1550 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.85
(-2.56)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-2.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(-2.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-2.23)
Gold
1772.35
(-1.71)
Silver
27.67
(-0.93)
Platinum
1237.00
(-1.94)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2474.00
(+1.37)
All Share
67516.60
(+1.99)
Top 40
62090.46
(+2.21)
Financial 15
12358.55
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86777.70
(+0.26)
Resource 10
70469.10
(+5.60)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo