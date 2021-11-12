VJOY2021: News24 scoops several regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards

News24 journalists won several awards in the regional VJOY awards.

The awards won were in four categories: innovation, lifestyle, investigation and sustainability.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said he was extremely proud of the winners.

Journalist Malibongwe Dayimani, who is based in the Eastern Cape, received two awards - one in the lifestyle category and another in sustainability.



In the lifestyle category, Dayimani won an award for his story on the new normal brought by Covid-19 to lobola negotiations.



Dayimani captured how two families adjusted to the new normal by holding the tradition of lobola virtually.



READ | Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19 normal



In addition, he won an award for his stories touching on issues affecting the environment in the province.



In one story titled Fish die-off in Eastern Cape 'triggered by global warming,' Dayimani explored how the upwelling ocean phenomenon that led to hundreds of fish dying and washing up on the eastern and southern coasts of the Eastern Cape was triggered by global warming.

Another story looked at mysterious incidents of dead birds dropping from the sky in parts of the Eastern Cape.



Fin24 journalist Lameez Omarjee, who is based in the Western Cape, was a co-winner in the sustainability category along with the Daily Maverick.



Omarjee's stories dealing with environmental issues included an analysis of How renewables can improve the lives of South Africans?

Journalists from the News24 investigation team in Johannesburg did not disappoint as they took home regional awards in the category of innovation and investigation.



Jeff Wicks and Kyle Cowan won an award for the series "Killing Kinnear", which dealt with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.



Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, last year.



ALSO READ | Killing Kinnear: Secret report reveals infighting contributed to cop's death



Azarrah Karrim, Sipho Masondo, and Kyle Cowan won in the regional investigation category for their work in the Eskom Files, which exposed the criminal network responsible for South Africa's power crisis.

Sibusiso Mjikeliso, Sport24's deputy editor, also won in the "Sport" category in Gauteng.

He won for an excellent piece of investigative journalism that brought to light new details surrounding the Jurie Roux/SA Rugby/Stellenbosch University saga that has been dragging on for years.

"We have worked very hard over the past few years to build the best newsroom in the country that is known for its trusted, quality journalism. This is proof that we are doing something right.



"My hardworking colleagues deserve every single word of gratitude that comes their way," he said.