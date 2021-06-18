Vosloorus lockdown killing: Officer's conviction 'makes healing easer', says Sibusiso Amos' sister

Sibusiso Amos was shot and killed at his home in Vosloorus during the start of Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

Siphiwe Ndlovu was found guilty of the murder in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Ndlovu previously pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, but not murder.

The family of Sibusiso Amos, 40, the Vosloorus man who was shot and killed during the start of Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020, say the trial has opened old wounds for the family.



Amos' sister Ntombikayise said they were forced to relive the tragic moment everyday, while attending the trial of the now convicted killer, Siphiwe Ndlovu.

The security officer was found guilty on Thursday afternoon, News24 reported.

Amos was shot dead with an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) shotgun.

Ndlovu, from Magma Security, was found guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Reacting to the judgment, Ntombikayise said her family was happy, adding:

We as a family think he deserves a [fitting] sentence. We don't expect the court to be lenient with him and we think, because of the weight of the charges [he is convicted of], the sentence will not be a lenient one.

Ntombikayise said, while it was still difficult for the family to come to terms with Amos' death, they had been attending counselling and were going through the grieving processes.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, but denied the murder charge he faced.

But the State rejected his culpable homicide plea, where he had admitted that he "unlawfully and negligently caused the death of Sibusiso Amos".

Ndlovu also denied that he had "intentionally caused the death" and denied the charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.



He claimed he did not not know that live ammunition had been loaded in the gun.

Ntombikayise said they had expected that Ndlovu would try to shield himself from what happened on the day Amos was killed.

"I attended court and during the proceedings there were some things that shocked the family and it did make us relive the moment in a very unpleasant way." she added.

Civil claim ongoing

She said the family had attended court proceedings, knowing full well that there would be "lies and disagreements".

Ntombikayise said they were grateful that the case had been swiftly finalised, saying:

We are not saying we are totally healed, but it's making the healing easier and the moving forward will be easier for the family.

Ndlovu had his bail revoked in May after it was found that he had interfered with witnesses, News24 reported.



News24 reported last year that Amos' family was claiming R20 million in damages from the City of Ekurhuleni and the EMPD.

The sister said the family was handling the civil case through their lawyers.

Responding to whether the family was still claiming R20 million, Ntombikayise was unable to confirm.

She added that their lawyers were communicating with the City.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to get underway on 29 June.