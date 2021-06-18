13m ago

add bookmark

Vosloorus lockdown killing: Officer's conviction 'makes healing easer', says Sibusiso Amos' sister

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sibusiso Amos.
Sibusiso Amos.
Supplied
  • Sibusiso Amos was shot and killed at his home in Vosloorus during the start of Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020. 
  • Siphiwe Ndlovu was found guilty of the murder in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. 
  • Ndlovu previously pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, but not murder.

The family of Sibusiso Amos, 40, the Vosloorus man who was shot and killed during the start of Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020, say the trial has opened old wounds for the family.

Amos' sister Ntombikayise said they were forced to relive the tragic moment everyday, while attending the trial of the now convicted killer, Siphiwe Ndlovu.

The security officer was found guilty on Thursday afternoon, News24 reported. 

Amos was shot dead with an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) shotgun. 

Ndlovu, from Magma Security, was found guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

READ | 'Covid-19 less important because we now fear law enforcement' - family of man killed during lockdown

Reacting to the judgment, Ntombikayise said her family was happy, adding:

We as a family think he deserves a [fitting] sentence. We don't expect the court to be lenient with him and we think, because of the weight of the charges [he is convicted of], the sentence will not be a lenient one.

Ntombikayise said, while it was still difficult for the family to come to terms with Amos' death, they had been attending counselling and were going through the grieving processes. 

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, but denied the murder charge he faced.

But the State rejected his culpable homicide plea, where he had admitted that he "unlawfully and negligently caused the death of Sibusiso Amos". 

READ | SA moves to Level 3 lockdown - here are the new rules

Ndlovu also denied that he had "intentionally caused the death" and denied the charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

He claimed he did not not know that live ammunition had been loaded in the gun. 

Ntombikayise said they had expected that Ndlovu would try to shield himself from what happened on the day Amos was killed. 

"I attended court and during the proceedings there were some things that shocked the family and it did make us relive the moment in a very unpleasant way." she added.

Civil claim ongoing

She said the family had attended court proceedings, knowing full well that there would be "lies and disagreements".

Ntombikayise said they were grateful that the case had been swiftly finalised, saying:

We are not saying we are totally healed, but it's making the healing easier and the moving forward will be easier for the family.

Ndlovu had his bail revoked in May after it was found that he had interfered with witnesses, News24 reported. 

News24 reported last year that Amos' family was claiming R20 million in damages from the City of Ekurhuleni and the EMPD

The sister said the family was handling the civil case through their lawyers. 

Responding to whether the family was still claiming R20 million, Ntombikayise was unable to confirm. 

She added that their lawyers were communicating with the City. 

Sentencing proceedings are expected to get underway on 29 June. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcourtslockdown
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 913 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 408 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 4151 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
view
Rand - Dollar
14.16
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,780.90
+0.4%
Silver
26.03
+0.5%
Palladium
2,523.50
+1.4%
Platinum
1,070.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
73.08
-1.8%
Top 40
59,904
-0.8%
All Share
66,081
-0.8%
Resource 10
61,156
-1.3%
Industrial 25
88,655
-0.5%
Financial 15
13,135
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

4h ago

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo