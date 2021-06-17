Vosloorus lockdown killing: Security officer found guilty of murdering Sibusiso Amos

A Gauteng man has been found guilty of murdering a man in March 2020 during Level 5 lockdown operations.

Siphiwe Ndlovu was convicted of murdering Sibusiso Amos.

Ndlovu previously pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, but not murder.

A security officer has been found guilty of the murder of a Vosloorus man, who was shot dead with an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) shotgun.



Siphiwe Ndlovu was convicted in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Ndlovu was found guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

"We welcome the conviction. The accused shot an unarmed man who posed no danger, and therefore the use of the firearm was unjustified," she told News24.

Sibusiso Amos was killed at his Vosloorus home on 29 March 2020 while law enforcement officers - including members of the EMPD – were conducting lockdown enforcement operations, News24 previously reported.



Amos was shot at close range with live ammunition while standing behind a locked security door at his home.

Three children who were in the house were wounded during the shooting, Mjonondwane said.

Ndlovu, 45, was arrested on a murder charge shortly after the incident.

During his trial, Ndlovu, from Magma Security, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and denied that he had committed murder.

However, the State did not accept the culpable homicide plea. In his plea statement, Ndlovu admitted that he "unlawfully and negligently caused the death of Sibusiso Amos".

But he denied that he "intentionally caused the death of Sibusiso Amos".

He also denied the charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

He told the court that he didn't have a licence to possess a shotgun capable of firing ammunition.

"... [I] thus admit that I am not the lawful owner of shotgun capable of firing shotgun ammunition."

Ndlovu claimed he did not know that live ammunition had been loaded into the gun.

"I simply did not have the intention to possess live ammunition. Moreover, I did not foresee that the firearm might have been loaded with shotgun ammunition."

The matter was postponed to 29 June for sentencing proceedings.