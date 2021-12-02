49m ago

Vosloorus lockdown killing: Security officer sentenced to 25 years for Sibusiso Amos murder

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
Sibusiso Amos.
Sibusiso Amos.
Supplied
  • A security guard was sentenced to 25 years in jail for the murder of Sibusiso Amos.
  • Amos was shot at close range inside his yard during lockdown operations.
  • Siphiwe Ndlovu claimed he did not know that the gun he picked up was loaded with live ammunition.

A security guard was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Sibusiso Amos, who was shot inside his yard during Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) lockdown operations.

Siphiwe Ndlovu, who is a former police officer, was sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty of murder.

Amos, 40, was killed at his Vosloorus home on 29 March 2020 when law enforcement officers - including members of the EMPD – were conducting lockdown enforcement operations.

News24 previously reported that he was shot at close range with live ammunition while standing behind a locked security door at his home.

Three children, who were in the house, were wounded during the shooting.

"Ndlovu told the court that he picked up the gun [and EMPD gun] soon after [an] officer fell down following an attack from members of the community. He then saw a scuffle inside the yard between Amos and EMPD officers. He approached and fired shots towards Amos to scare him off in order to stop the scuffle," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane.

Ndlovu previously claimed he did not know that live ammunition had been loaded into the gun.

He said: 

I simply did not have the intention to possess live ammunition. Moreover, I did not foresee that the firearm might have been loaded with shotgun ammunition.

Handing down judgment, Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau said Amos' killing was senseless and in full view of his family. 

Ndlovu was also sentenced to five years for each of the three counts of attempted murder, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm, and two years for possession of ammunition without a licence.

The sentences will run concurrently with the murder sentence. 

