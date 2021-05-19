41m ago

Vosloorus lockdown killing: Witness says she looked accused 'in his face' as nephew was shot dead

Jeanette Chabalala
Siphiwe Ndlovu, accused of killing Sibusiso Amos, has had his bail revoked.
  • The trial of a man accused of killing a Vosloorus man, allegedly shot with an EMPD gun, is under way.
  • Siphiwe Ndlovu has pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, but not murder.
  • Sibusiso Amos was killed while law enforcement officers were conducting lockdown enforcement operations.

A witness has told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that she watched as her nephew was shot and killed at his Vosloorus home during the lockdown in March last year. 

Bongiwe Amos was testifying in the trial against Siphiwe Ndlovu, who was allegedly involved in the shooting of Sibusiso Amos.

Ndlovu allegedly killed the 40-year-old Sibusiso with an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) firearm.

The incident happened on 29 March 2020 while law enforcement officers - including members of the EMPD – were conducting lockdown enforcement operations.

Sibusiso, who was unarmed at the time of the incident, was allegedly shot at while on the veranda of his home.

Ndlovu, 45, and Constable Hezekiah Matyobeni were arrested on a murder charge shortly after the incident.

On Monday, Ndlovu had his bail revoked after it was found that he had interfered with witnesses.

Testifying on Wednesday, Sibusiso's aunt told the court that the shooting had happened between 12:00 and 13:00.

Before the shooting, she said she had been with four of her grandchildren and her niece inside the house, while Sibusiso was with two of his friends outside. She then went outside, where she saw Sibusiso "picking up papers from the lawn".

Amos said she had seen an EMPD officer approaching her gate. She added that she heard Sibusiso saying to the officer: "I saw what you did."

A few other officers then approached her gate. "I also rushed to the gate and held the gate so that they do not enter. It could have been four or five members who came," she told the court.

Asked by State advocate Rolene Barnard why she had rushed to the gate, Amos said:

They were too many, and you could see that they came in a violent manner. They were opening (the gate), and I was closing the (gate). They overpowered me. They were able to open the gate.
Bongiwe Amos

She said the officers then got into an argument with Sibusiso, and she had tried to push him towards the veranda. Ndlovu then fired a shot at her nephew, she said. 

"I was looking at him [firing shots], I actually looked at his face, and the deceased was also looking at him," she testified, adding that the officers left her home after her nephew fell to the floor. Sibusiso died on the scene.

On Wednesday, Ndlovu pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, but not murder. In his plea statement, he said: "I deny that I committed murder. I emphasise that my plea of guilty on culpable homicide is advanced free and voluntarily, without having been unduly influenced by any person whatsoever, to do so."

He admitted that he had "unlawfully and negligently caused the death of Sibusiso Amos". But he denied that he had "intentionally caused the death". The matter is back again in court on 24 May.  

