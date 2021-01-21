Vosloorus man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend, selling her car

A 32-year-old man was arrested at his home in Vosloorus in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

Her body was found in an open field in Heidelberg earlier this month.

Police found the boyfriend with the help of a man who allegedly bought the girlfriend's car from him.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at his Vosloorus home for the 11 January murder of his girlfriend, who is the mother of his 2-year-old son.



According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, collaboration between the police and community members led to the man's arrest.

Police followed intelligence-driven information after the woman's mother reported her missing on 16 January.

"The woman left Alexandra on 10 of January to visit her boyfriend. After she did not come back home, her boyfriend indicated that she left to [go] home but she did not arrive," Makhubele said.

Police followed up on information that led them to her car in Alberton. The person found in possession of the victim's car led police to the boyfriend, who allegedly sold the car to him.

Makhubele said the boyfriend admitted that he killed her and dumped her in an open space in Heidelberg.

"It was discovered that a case of murder was opened after a body of woman was found in an open field."

The man had been hiding since the discovery of the body.

He is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court.

Makhubele said police would continue to prioritise cases involving crimes committed against women and children and ensure that perpetrators are arrested.

