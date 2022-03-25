Vote of no confidence: Speaker of Parliament rejects DA call for secret ballot on Ramaphosa Cabinet

1h ago

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Jan Gerber
  • National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined a request by the DA for secret ballot.
  • Mapisa-Nqakula has written to the DA's Natasha Mazzone to decline the party’s request. 
  • Mazzone said in an initial letter to the Speaker that the secret ballot voting procedure would ensure absolute security and freedom of vote.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has shot down a request by the DA for a secret ballot procedure during the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet. 

Mapisa-Nqakula has written to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone to refuse the party’s request. 

"Having considered all relevant factors and the contents of your letter, I am not persuaded that there is a proper basis to conclude that any member would not be able to freely and consciously express an open vote different from their party’s preference and feel secure that they have done so in keeping with their oath of allegiance to the Constitution," she said. 

In an initial letter to the Speaker, Mazzone said that the secret ballot voting procedure on the motion would ensure absolute security and freedom of vote and further states that there is no chance that a member would stand up against their chief whip to vote differently.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she had given consideration to relevant court judgments dealing with the question of secret balloting for motions of no confidence.

"It is clear from these judgments that I should consider the prevailing environment in the country and how these circumstances might negatively impact the ability of members to exercise their vote freely."


She said she had also considered each of the various factors set out in these judgments, which were to be considered in the exercise of her discretion.

"I am concerned that a secret voting procedure may facilitate the possibility of negative practices aimed at influencing members to vote in a particular manner since members will be shielded from scrutiny and accountability to the people they represent to exercise that constitutional duty," she said.

Last month, the Speaker also refused the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) request for a secret ballot on the motion of no confidence in the president.

The DA brought a motion of no confidence against Cabinet ministers in February. 

The motion against the president and his Cabinet will be debated next week.  

