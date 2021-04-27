1h ago

add bookmark

Vote out councillors who steal money, don't deliver services - Ramaphosa on Freedom Day

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Jabu Kumalo
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his official Freedom Day speech in the Free State.
  • He called on South Africans to use their voting right to vote out public representatives who abuse resources.
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen told a gathering in the Eastern Cape greed was the enemy of freedom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to use their freedom and vote out public representatives who abuse their office and resources meant for communities.

Ramaphosa was in Botshabelo in the Free State on Tuesday to deliver his official Freedom Day address.

South Africa celebrates Freedom Day annually on 27 April to commemorate the first democratic elections held on 27 April 1994.

READ | Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission: He must take responsibility for his role in state capture', says DA's Steenhuisen

With the local government elections months away, Ramaphosa used the opportunity to address service delivery challenges and corruption in local government.

"Exercising our right to vote is by far the most powerful form of protest. If those who claim to serve you are not doing so, vote them out. Take them out because that is the one weapon that we all have. Demonstrate to them that you disapprove of the way they are running things. If they are stealing money, vote them out and take them out," he said.

Ramaphosa also told the gathering that if councillors and other public representative abuse resources meant for the community, they should be voted out.

He also said true freedom remains elusive for many South Africans.

He said: 

In many parts of our country, the promise of 1994 is yet to be fulfilled. Millions of South Africans still live in conditions of poverty and deprivation. For those who continue to suffer from the lack of basic services like running water and sanitation, those living in fear of violence and crime and those who have no jobs to support themselves and their families, true freedom remains elusive. The legacy of apartheid remains a defining feature of our land.

In their Freedom Day message, Parliament's presiding officers said this day marked the country's liberation from white minority domination, discrimination, division and conflict.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and her National Council of Provinces counterpart Amos Masondo vowed to hold government ministers to account.

"It is a day characterised by fervent hope for unity and the restoration of the dignity of all South Africans. Blood had been shed, people suffered, too many lives lost under the cruel apartheid regime and the people's demand for freedom could not be denied anymore. This day brought hope and boundless possibilities as people woke up that day to vote and make the cross that would change their lives," she said.

QUOTES | SA leaders on freedom: 'We all still carry scars that remind us that our freedom was never free'

Delivering his Freedom Day message in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, DA leader John Steenhuisen said corruption was not a victimless crime.

"Its victims are each and every man, woman and child whose dreams of a better life have been deferred over and over again, because their so-called leaders can't keep their hands off public money. Greed is the enemy of freedom. The bigger the greed of the ruling elite, the more unattainable the dream of freedom becomes," he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema, who addressed a gathering in Pretoria, said Freedom Day was a gathering of survivors.

"We saw many die in numbers. We survived. This government has abandoned us when we needed them the most. What kind of freedom is this? A freedom with the highest unemployment among the youth, and poverty levels. What did we fight for?" he asked.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramapahosafree state
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto jackpot results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5474 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1786 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2708 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.38
(+0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.98
(+0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.38
(+0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,784.64
(+0.2)
Silver
26.41
(+0.7)
Platinum
1,252.00
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
65.65
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,928.90
(-0.1)
All Share
67,573
(0.0)
Top 40
61,717
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,211
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,871
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,926
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo