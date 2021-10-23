'Vote with your head' - DA leader John Steenhuisen urges voters at DA 's final rally

The DA hosted its final rally on Saturday ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

DA leader John Steenhuisen told voters they should vote with their heads - not their emotions.

Steenhuisen said only the DA could rescue the country's failing municipalities.

In a final push ahead of the municipal elections, DA leader John Steenhuisen begged citizens to vote with their heads - not their emotions.

The DA hosted its final rally on Saturday at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg.



Steenhuisen, who was accompanied by the party's mayoral candidates, was welcomed by loud cheers from hundreds of supporters.

When he took the podium, he said voters had to resist the emotional appeal of struggle credentials from the ANC. Instead, people should look at their towns, cities and communities and ask themselves whether the ANC deserves their support.

"Forget for a moment about all the emotional appeals from parties who will beg for your loyalty because once, long ago, they played a role in the liberation struggle," he said.

He was critical of smaller political parties, and named the EFF specifically, saying that it was not worth supporting because it lacked the numbers.

Independent candidates were also not spared. Steenhuisen accused them of not standing for any values.

"Vote smart. Vote with your head," he urged people.

The DA leader also attempted to tear into the ANC's governance record in various municipalities, saying that all the dysfunctional municipalities had one thing in common - they were governed by the ANC.

The DA's record, however, spoke for itself because the Auditor-General and Statistics South Africa recorded that the best-run municipalities were DA-run municipalities, he said.

He used News24's Out of Order Index, which tracks the performance of municipalities across the country, as proof that more than 100 municipalities in the country had failed.

He pointed to potholes, water leaks and electricity interruptions.

"The mark of the ANC sits like fingerprints on a crime scene across every single failed town and city. One by one, they have broken these municipalities and then left residents there to pick up the pieces," he said.

But rankings showed that the DA was the only party capable of "getting things done", he said.

He told voters that if they wanted what DA-run municipalities had, they would need to back the party on 1 November.

He spoke of the DA's plans to roll out independently procured electricity to DA-run metros.

In addition, the party intended to continue fighting for decentralised policing.

"Gives us five interrupted and uncompromised years to stabilise the finances, to clean out the corruption and to get service delivery back on track," he said.