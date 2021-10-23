2h ago

add bookmark

'Vote with your head' - DA leader John Steenhuisen urges voters at DA 's final rally

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA supporters gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg CBD on Saturday for the party's rally.
DA supporters gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg CBD on Saturday for the party's rally.
ZIntle Mahlati
  • The DA hosted its final rally on Saturday ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November. 
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen told voters they should vote with their heads - not their emotions. 
  • Steenhuisen said only the DA could rescue the country's failing municipalities. 

In a final push ahead of the municipal elections, DA leader John Steenhuisen begged citizens to vote with their heads - not their emotions.

The DA hosted its final rally on Saturday at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen, who was accompanied by the party's mayoral candidates, was welcomed by loud cheers from hundreds of supporters.

When he took the podium, he said voters had to resist the emotional appeal of struggle credentials from the ANC. Instead, people should look at their towns, cities and communities and ask themselves whether the ANC deserves their support.

"Forget for a moment about all the emotional appeals from parties who will beg for your loyalty because once, long ago, they played a role in the liberation struggle," he said.

DA
DA John Steenhuisen at the DA's final rally on Saturday. He appealed to citizens to choose the DA over other political parties.

He was critical of smaller political parties, and named the EFF specifically, saying that it was not worth supporting because it lacked the numbers.

Independent candidates were also not spared. Steenhuisen accused them of not standing for any values.

"Vote smart. Vote with your head," he urged people.

READ| IFP slams 'arrogant' DA over election messages targeting smaller parties

The DA leader also attempted to tear into the ANC's governance record in various municipalities, saying that all the dysfunctional municipalities had one thing in common - they were governed by the ANC.

The DA's record, however, spoke for itself because the Auditor-General and Statistics South Africa recorded that the best-run municipalities were DA-run municipalities, he said.

He used News24's Out of Order Index, which tracks the performance of municipalities across the country, as proof that more than 100 municipalities in the country had failed.

He pointed to potholes, water leaks and electricity interruptions.

"The mark of the ANC sits like fingerprints on a crime scene across every single failed town and city. One by one, they have broken these municipalities and then left residents there to pick up the pieces," he said.

But rankings showed that the DA was the only party capable of "getting things done", he said.

He told voters that if they wanted what DA-run municipalities had, they would need to back the party on 1 November.

ALSO READ| News24's Out of Order Index: Do coalitions work at local government?

He spoke of the DA's plans to roll out independently procured electricity to DA-run metros.

In addition, the party intended to continue fighting for decentralised policing.

"Gives us five interrupted and uncompromised years to stabilise the finances, to clean out the corruption and to get service delivery back on track," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisenjohannesburgelections 2021politics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
50% - 2800 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1162 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,793.05
0.0%
Silver
24.33
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,043.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
+1.7%
All Share
67,051
+1.5%
Resource 10
62,969
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,659
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,849
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo