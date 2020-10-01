30m ago

add bookmark

Voter registration this weekend for 96 by-elections

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IEC.
IEC.
Duncan Alfreds, News24, file
  • This coming weekend, voters can register for 96 by-elections.
  • The by-elections will be held on 11 November.
  • This includes all the by-elections which could not take place due to the lockdown.

Voter registration will be held this coming weekend for 96 municipal ward by-elections scheduled for 11 November.

The by-elections will take place in 56 municipalities in all nine provinces across 461 voting districts affecting more than 600 000 registered voters, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced on Wednesday.

This after by-elections were postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Voting stations in affected wards will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 08:00 to 17:00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to update address details where necessary.

Voters who are already registered have the further option to check their registration status online at if they have internet access or to SMS their ID number to 32810 at a cost of R1 per SMS.

Voters can also use these facilities to check if they are affected by the by-elections.

Voters must take their IDs with them - either a green bar-coded ID book, a smartcard ID or a valid temporary ID certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence.

Documented proof of address like a municipal account is not required.

"Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident," read the IEC's statement.

The by-elections will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of voters, election staff, party agents, observers and other stakeholders. These include implementing strict social distancing practices outside and inside voting stations along with the use of hand sanitisers as voters enter and exit the voting station.

ALSO READ | IEC ready to resume by-elections during lockdown Level 1

Voters, election staff and all those entering the voting station will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pens to mark their ballot papers, although pens will be provided and sanitised after each use.

The IEC intends to clear the backlog of all outstanding by-elections simultaneously on 11 November.

This after none was held since March 2020 following the imposition of the lockdown restrictions.

Since then, 96 ward vacancies in 56 municipalities have occurred, including two dissolved councils in the Northern Cape where proportional representation (PR) candidates must also be elected (nine PR seats in Phokwane and three in Renosterberg).

"The scheduling of by-elections follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country is to move to alert Level 1 which will include the lifting of restrictions on political activities.

"The scheduling also follows consultations with the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs as well as represented political parties via a special national party liaison committee meeting," read the statement.

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 10 November 2020 between 08:00 and 17:00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 26 and 30 October 2020.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.elections.org.za.

Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed.

They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za. Voters can also apply for special votes via cellphone by SMSing their ID number to 32249, at a charge of R1.

The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and not for home visits.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
IEC gives Mashaba's Action SA 30 days to appeal rejection of registration
Voting in a pandemic: Ink on cotton wool, and bring your own pen
Name drop: Mashaba and opponent in blame game over party identity after IEC steps in
Read more on:
iecby-elections
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 1894 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 9919 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1210 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.61
(+0.70)
ZAR/GBP
21.50
(+0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.94
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.70)
Gold
1893.10
(+0.30)
Silver
23.64
(+1.32)
Platinum
904.00
(+1.53)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2327.50
(+1.04)
All Share
54264.96
(-0.44)
Top 40
50042.44
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10071.85
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
73187.40
(-0.23)
Resource 10
53383.39
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo