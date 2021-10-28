Voters in Cape district to cast ballots on the street, as no venue available for voting station

A temporary structure has been erected on a sidewalk in a Khayelitsha ward to serve as a voting station in the upcoming elections.

Voters in a ward in Khayelitsha will on Monday be casting their ballot on a sidewalk as a temporary structure had to be erected owing to no buildings or space being available in that district, provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said on Thursday.



"We are obliged to have one voting station in a voting district," he said during an election readiness briefing.

"When it comes especially to identification of suitable venues for voting stations, we are often confronted with the legacy of the ongoing structural inequalities within our country and within our city. And it's become so apparent for us as well."

In other instances, venues had been pre-booked and unavailable, he explained.

Contesting

Only three of the parties - the ANC, DA and EFF - are contesting in all 30 municipalities.

Hendrickse said two wards - one in Gugulethu and the other in Nyanga - had a ward ballot with 39 candidates.

Each political party contesting was allowed two party agents at the station to observe the process, however, space constraints allowed the presiding officer to manage this by simply rotating their presence within the station.

"This was also not only to ensure that the secrecy of the ballot is maintained, but also in light of Covid. We just can't have too many people within the venue - for the safety of our staff, voters and the party agents themselves."

This coming weekend, a total of 115 601 registered voters were expected to cast their special votes.



About 46 000 people with limited mobility who applied for a special vote would be visited at home.

Hendrickse said the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had been liaising with Eskom to ensure that load shedding did not occur on Monday or Tuesday as it would impact their operations.

"We have some measures in place, for example, generators to provide electricity especially at our temporary stations. We also have a number of lanterns available. But bear in mind that typically your lantern operates only for that area," he said.

"We are engaged with Eskom in regard to ensuring that for that 48-hour period there is no load shedding from Monday through to Tuesday, because Tuesday we will still be busy with the results capturing process."