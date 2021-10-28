49m ago

add bookmark

Voters in Cape district to cast ballots on the street, as no venue available for voting station

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Municipal elections are on Monday.
Municipal elections are on Monday.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • A temporary structure has been erected on a sidewalk in a Khayelitsha ward to serve as a voting station in the upcoming elections.
  • Across the province, 35 temporary voting stations - typically a tent - have been erected to accommodate voters.
  • A total of 96 political parties will be contesting in the Western Cape, with 53 of those vying for a seat in the City of Cape Town. 

Voters in a ward in Khayelitsha will on Monday be casting their ballot on a sidewalk as a temporary structure had to be erected owing to no buildings or space being available in that district, provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said on Thursday.

"We are obliged to have one voting station in a voting district," he said during an election readiness briefing.

"When it comes especially to identification of suitable venues for voting stations, we are often confronted with the legacy of the ongoing structural inequalities within our country and within our city. And it's become so apparent for us as well."

In other instances, venues had been pre-booked and unavailable, he explained.

READ | News24's Out of Order Index: Do coalitions work at local government

Across the province, 35 temporary voting stations - typically a tent - had been erected to accommodate voters.

A total of 96 political parties will be contesting in the Western Cape, with 53 of those vying for a seat in the City of Cape Town.

Contesting

Only three of the parties - the ANC, DA and EFF - are contesting in all 30 municipalities.

Hendrickse said two wards - one in Gugulethu and the other in Nyanga - had a ward ballot with 39 candidates.

Each political party contesting was allowed two party agents at the station to observe the process, however, space constraints allowed the presiding officer to manage this by simply rotating their presence within the station.

"This was also not only to ensure that the secrecy of the ballot is maintained, but also in light of Covid. We just can't have too many people within the venue - for the safety of our staff, voters and the party agents themselves."

READ | Elections 2021: All you need to know

This coming weekend, a total of 115 601 registered voters were expected to cast their special votes.

About 46 000 people with limited mobility who applied for a special vote would be visited at home.

Hendrickse said the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had been liaising with Eskom to ensure that load shedding did not occur on Monday or Tuesday as it would impact their operations.

"We have some measures in place, for example, generators to provide electricity especially at our temporary stations. We also have a number of lanterns available. But bear in mind that typically your lantern operates only for that area," he said.

"We are engaged with Eskom in regard to ensuring that for that 48-hour period there is no load shedding from Monday through to Tuesday, because Tuesday we will still be busy with the results capturing process."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecwestern capecape townpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you decided who you are voting for on 1 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it is the same party I voted for previously
51% - 991 votes
Yes, but my vote has changed to a new party
28% - 550 votes
No, I am still undecided
20% - 392 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.11
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.85
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,802.11
+0.2%
Silver
24.10
-0.0%
Palladium
2,007.00
+1.9%
Platinum
1,028.00
+1.4%
Brent Crude
84.58
-2.1%
Top 40
61,093
+0.4%
All Share
67,760
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,494
+0.7%
Industrial 25
87,815
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,964
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo