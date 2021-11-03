50m ago

Voters trust the IEC, according to HSRC exit poll

accreditation
Jan Gerber
  • Ninety-five percent of voters polled by the Human Sciences Research Council described the elections as free and fair.
  • Ninety percent of voters said they trusted the Electoral Commission of SA.
  • Ninety-six percent of the respondents were satisfied with the commission's staff's conduct.

In contrast to political parties that raised several concerns about the voting process in the municipal elections, a Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) exit survey found that voters were happy with the process, with 95% of the view that the elections were free and fair.

Most voters were also overwhelmingly confident in the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), according to the findings.

On Election Day, 12 189 voters were polled at 300 voting stations across the country.

"An overwhelming majority of sampled voters (95%) feel that the election procedures were free. Provincially, this ranges from 90% in the Western Cape to 98% in Mpumalanga," Dr Benjamin Robers, HSRC acting strategic lead and research director, said.

He added:

Similarly, 94% of the voters are of the opinion that the election procedures were fair. Provincially, this figure varies between 90% in the Western Cape and 99% in Mpumalanga.


Voters were asked whether anyone tried to force them to vote for a certain political party or independent candidate. In response, 2.5% said this occurred outside the voting station, and 0.5 % said it occurred inside the voting station.

In total, 84% of voters were completely or very confident that their votes would be accurately counted (52% completely confident; 32% very confident). Only 1% said that they were "not confident at all" in the vote-counting process.

Considering all things, 90% of voters indicated that they trust or strongly trust the IEC in general (51% strongly; 39% moderately), and only 7% were neutral, 2% were distrusting, and 1% were uncertain.

Roberts said the level of trust in the IEC was lower among non-voters.

The level of trust in the IEC has also declined in recent years, although it is still more trusted than other political institutions, like the spheres of government, Parliament, political parties and politicians. The IEC remains one of the most trusted institutions.

Roberts said:

Declining trust in the commission is partly due to general disillusionment with the functioning of democracy and the performance of core political institutions.

The IEC's staff also gained some plaudits - 96% of the respondents voiced general satisfaction with the quality of services rendered by electoral staff, with 3% expressing a neutral position and 1% dissatisfied. Provincially, satisfaction ranged between 93% in the North West and Gauteng and 98% in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Voters were asked to rate seven aspects of the conduct of IEC officials at their voting stations. Overall, there was a very positive assessment of officials. They rated officials as extremely helpful (81%), friendly (80%), patient (80%), honest (79%), professional (78%), interested in their jobs (78%), and impartial (69%).

Most voters also didn't have to wait in queues for too long – 77% of respondents said they waited less than 15 minutes in the queue before voting, 15% had to wait between 16 and 30 minutes, and only 8% had to wait longer.

Overall, 86% of the voters found the voting stations easily accessible to persons with disabilities and the elderly, while 7% did not.

Inside the voting station, 96% of respondents reported satisfaction with the instructions and signage at their voting stations, and 97% found the voting procedures inside the voting station easy to understand.

The majority of voters stated that the voting procedures considered the needs of the elderly (91%), persons with disabilities (85%), the partially sighted and blind (76%), pregnant women (77%), and women with babies (77%).

Most voters decided long before the election whether they would vote, with 62% deciding more than six months beforehand and a further fifth (18%) deciding between one and six months beforehand. 

Only a small share decided on their votes on Election Day (4%) or during the month running up to the elections (15%). Ninety-six percent of voters expressed satisfaction with the secrecy of their votes. Provincially, this varied between 94% in the Western Cape and North West, and 99% in Limpopo.

Read more on:
Iab Logo