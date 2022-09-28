Vrede dairy farm corruption: Zwane, 2 co-accused granted bail

Mosebenzi Zwane is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

Zwane appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

The former minister will return to court in November.

Mosebenzi Zwane was granted bail of R20 000 in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court after he was charged with fraud and corruption.

Zwane made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

He is facing charges related to the Vrede dairy farm project scandal. Zwane, who is currently an MP, handed himself over to police earlier in the morning.

He was taken into custody, processed, and brought to court.

Before court proceedings got under way, Zwane, who was seated in the dock, was seen talking and laughing with his two co-accused, former Sahara employee Ugeshni Govender and alleged Gupta stalwart Ronica Ragavan.

Zwane applied for bail as his advocate read an affidavit into the record.

In his affidavit, he said he intended pleading not guilty to the charges and would not evade trial nor interfere with witnesses.

Zwane also placed it on the record he owned two properties, valued at R1 million and R4.5 million, as well as two luxury vehicles.

Govender, who worked for two Gupta-linked companies, Sahara and Oakbay Investments, also applied for bail.

In her affidavit read into the court record by her advocate, she said she had been unemployed since 2018 and could only afford bail of R10 000.



Govender added she was facing a separate case in Gauteng.

She said she would not evade trial but did reveal she travelled to a Dubai for business purposes in 2018 and to India for holiday the same year.

The State did not oppose bail for Zwane and Govender.

Govender was granted bail of R10,000, while Ragavan is out on a warning.



Zwane and his co-accused have been charged in relation to the R280 million Estina dairy farm project.

According to the Investigative Directorate, the Free State Department of Agriculture's coffers were looted by a Gupta-linked company called Estina using the Vrede dairy farm project.

In 2012, Estina entered into an agreement with the department to establish and implement a dairy farm project in Vrede meant to benefit emerging farmers and other identified beneficiaries in the area.

However, it is alleged no one benefitted and millions of rand were siphoned off to the Guptas.



Zwane was the Free State agriculture MEC at the time.

The case has been postponed to 2 November.

In its last report, the State Capture Inquiry recommended that Zwane and former Free State premier Ace Magashule should be criminally charged for their alleged role in the scandal.

Magashule has not been charged in connection with the Vrede dairy farm project.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the inquiry, also suggested the provincial government should get legal advice about suing Zwane and Magashule to recover monies lost as a result of the pair failing to fulfil their legal obligations as MEC and premier at the time.



