Vrede dairy farm project: Mosebenzi Zwane, other Gupta allies in the dock for alleged corruption

Alex Mitchley
Former minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Ronica Ragavan (centre) and Ugeshni Govender (right) appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 28 September, 2022.
PHOTO: Alex Mitchley/News24

Former minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who has been charged with fraud, theft, and money laundering in connection with the Vrede dairy farm project, made his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

He appeared alongside former Sahara employee Ugeshni Govender and Gupta lieutenant Ronica Ragavan.

Zwane, an MP, was detained after he handed himself over to police.

News24 previously reported that the project was meant to empower 65 community members, including emerging black farmers who had been named as beneficiaries. 

Estina, which was handed the project, is accused of siphoning millions, effectively collapsing the project and leaving the intended beneficiaries high and dry. 

At the time, Zwane was the Free State agriculture MEC.

In its last report, the State Capture Inquiry recommended that Zwane and former Free State premier Ace Magashule face a criminal investigation for their alleged roles in the scandal. 

Magashule has not been charged in connection with the project. 

Inquiry chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, suggested that the provincial government get legal advice about suing Zwane and Magashule to recover money that was lost as a result of their failure to fulfil their obligations as MEC and premier.

