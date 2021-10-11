Vying for your vote: The parties contesting for a seat in the City of Cape Town

The municipal elections will be held on 1 November.

We talk to the main political parties in Cape Town to find what they are offering voters.

The City of Cape Town council comprises 231 members – 116 elected ward councillors and 115 proportional representative councillors.

Who will fill the seats in the City of Cape Town's council chambers after next month's municipal election?



The council comprises 231 members – 116 elected ward councillors and 115 proportional representative councillors from political parties given positions depending on the percentage of votes it received.

In 2016, the DA received the lion's share of the vote, taking 154 of the seats.

The ANC took 57, the EFF seven, the ACDP three and Al Jama-ah two.

Here's what those taking up most of the hot seats, and the new kid on the block, promise Cape Town's voters.

DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis

Jaco Marais

Why should people vote for you?

We all know that Cape Town is already the best city to live in in South Africa. But because the standards are so abysmally low in the rest of the country, it is time to start measuring Cape Town by global standards. To secure Cape Town's future against the ongoing collapse of the national government, and turn Cape Town into a truly world-class city, the DA is ready to do more than ever before. We are ready to do the basics better to ensure that every resident can live a life of dignity. To create new jobs, we will turn our Mother City into the easiest place to do business on the African continent. And we will take the fight to the national government to end loadshedding, fight for control over passenger rail, and devolve more policing powers away from SAPS down to the local level.

What are the three main issues facing local government today that your party would tackle?

1. We will end loadshedding by seizing the opportunity provided by recent amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act to end our dependence on Eskom by generating and purchasing electricity directly from independent private producers.



2. We will make Cape Town safer by deploying hundreds of additional law enforcement officers and defeating Bheki Cele's plan to hijack the Cape Town Metro Police. While SAPS has cut the number of officers deployed in Cape Town by 551 in the past three years, our LEAP programme is deploying 1 100 additional officers – with more to come.

3. We will make Cape Town the easiest place to do business in Africa by welcoming entrepreneurs with open arms, cutting red tape and creating a culture of helping and supporting entrepreneurs in the City administration.

What would your party do differently in the next term (should you win) to what you are doing now?



Cape Town works, but the DA is ready to do even more than ever before to secure our city's future against the collapse of the national government. It is time to free Cape Town from the shackles of national government decline, which is why I have pledged to end loadshedding, fight for control over passenger trains, and deploy hundreds of additional law enforcers to keep Cape Town safe. We simply cannot and will not allow the failing national government to drag Cape Town down with it.



What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

A vote for a smaller party divides the opposition vote and provides the ANC with the opportunity to sneak in through the back door. A few months ago, we saw violent looting in many parts of South Africa. But there was no looting and chaos in Cape Town, because, under the DA, Cape Town works. We should not play with fire by voting for small parties whose only purpose is to open the door to the ANC and EFF to come into power in Cape Town, because that will lead to the exact same looting and decline we see in the rest of the country. Don't play with fire. Protect Cape Town.



African National Congress (ANC)





Why should people vote for you?

We offer real change, the chance to be part of a united, undivided and non-racial province and a compassionate city that will not make war on the poor [and] homeless. We pledge to meet the challenge of the Western Cape and City of Cape Town's housing crisis because neglecting and ignoring the need for housing is stirring up dissatisfaction. We will also deploy the metro police more effectively and begin to stop crime across our province by insisting that SAPS and the metro police work closer together. We will restore hope and faith in the Western Cape as a province that gives opportunities, especially economic, to all and not only to a few, as is the case now. We will bring change because change is necessary after more than a decade of virtually ineffective one-party rule in Cape Town and the rest of the province. That party and the minority who benefit from its largesse have grown fat and complacent, while the majority is neglected.

What are the three main issues facing local government today that your party would tackle?

Housing, crime, unemployment and infrastructure development. Despite the hype, these issues are not making this region exceptional. We can do better and will do so under the ANC.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

We would break the mentality and perception that Cape Town and the Western Cape are a renegade homeland where apartheid spatial planning and thinking keeps old attitudes and practices in place.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

It is not the ANC's view that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote. We fought for the right of every South African to vote for a party of his/her choice, and that means any party, irrespective of its size. We will not insult and degrade voters by dissing their decision to vote for smaller parties. Voting is a democratic right, which we respect.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

News24 Kayleen Morgan

Why should people vote for you?

The EFF will redistribute land to the landless in order to restore their dignity. Our municipalities will have a land and agricultural directorate to prioritise availing land to needy citizens and providing all the necessary support for agricultural development, including assisting emerging farmers with business planning, production support and marketing assistance.

What are the three main issues facing local government today that your party would tackle?

1. The EFF will deliver reliable services to the people: [we] will build water, sanitation, electricity infrastructure, roads, recreational facilities and other basic services using internal capacity.

2. Create more jobs: the EFF municipalities will abolish tenders and insource town planners, engineers, artisans, and general workers such as cleaners, gardeners, drivers and security guards.

3. Every EFF municipality will ensure that there is more than 50% women representation in all spheres representing economic benefit, political participation, a managerial and leadership responsibility.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?



In the Western Cape, the EFF municipality will immediately do away with apartheid spatial planning and expropriate land without compensation closer to inner city centres to build sustainable housing for all. We will recognise indigenous and traditional rights to access the ocean for fishing. We will ensure that there is a minimum wage of R12 500 for everyone employed in the fisheries sector.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?



South Africa's current electoral system allows for people to run as independent candidates and we have no problem with this as it strengthens democracy.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)

News24 Marvin Charles

Why should people vote for you?

The ACDP is built on a strong Biblical foundation that seeks to honour God and put the residents' needs at the centre of their policies. We are here to serve the residents and help them to fully realise the city we deserve and are proud to call home, a safe city that is ripe with opportunities to help you and your family truly flourish and grow. As the ACDP, we are putting forward candidates that are God-fearing, capable and honest leaders.

What are the three main issues facing local government today that your party would tackle?

We say no to mandatory vaccines that are being promoted in SA and around the world. Government and employers must not be allowed to force you to be vaccinated. The ACDP is defending your right to get a job and to keep your job, and we are determined to protect employees' rights, even if it means going to court.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

Now is the time to elect servant leaders of integrity, who hate corruption and dishonesty, who will protect your personal freedoms and property, and will build a prosperous and united city. We will place the people at the centre of our policies. The city is deeply divided, and today we still face glaring injustices and inequality, and many of us still live below the poverty line. Our candidates want to unite in common purpose, respect and love. We have an impeccable track record and will face these inequalities head on. We have a political will to stop crime running rampant in our communities. We want to bring hope back to our communities.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

This is untrue and we need to explain to the voter that every vote counts. The proportion of votes a party receives is the proportion of councillors they will have in council. The ward election is winner takes it all. This is voting for a person that will represent that ward in council. So, a person that works in the community, that understands the needs of the residents and can be a conduit between the resident and the City.

GOOD

Son _Melinda Stuurman





Why should people vote for you?

GOOD is a new political movement but we are fortunate to have substantial local government experience among our leadership, candidates and activists. We offer a viable and credible alternative to the old parties who have had decades in government but have failed communities and obstructed progress for all. Life and opportunities, in every town and city can be better. But to bring that change we need voters to vote for it. Look back over the last 20 years of local government and the track record of your local government and you will see that these old parties are not delivering the services or the progress we all want. GOOD will fight the corruption, looting, worsening inequality and unemployment by putting people, not politicians and cadres, at the centre of every decision we take. To achieve a GOOD town or city, you need to vote for it. It can be done.

What are the three main issues facing local government today that your party would tackle?

1. Across the country, the high water and electricity prices are making families choose between buying food and buying electricity. We will restructure water and electricity tariffs and cut the costs of these basic services. Towns and cities should not be profiteering off of basic services – disconnecting these services because people are unable to afford them.

2. Address the massive infrastructure backlog in our towns and cities. Spending on infrastructure improves the living conditions of all our residents and creates new jobs. Having working, reliable water, roads, electricity and internet infrastructure creates more jobs by attracting businesses.

3. To fix our country, we need to work for justice – spatial justice, to overcome apartheid's cruel legacy that persists. We will build affordable housing on well-located public land in the custody of our towns and cities.

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?



GOOD will govern towns and cities to deliver spatial justice, economic justice, social justice and environmental justice. These are the basics that we will get right. We will not criminalise homelessness or push out the poor onto the margins. We will deliver services.

In terms of municipal finances, we commit to participatory and zero-based budgeting. Participatory budgeting is a process where community members directly decide how to spend portions of their municipal budget. Your money, your say.

Zero-based budgeting is a budgeting process that allocates funding based on programme efficiency and necessity rather than budget history. Present-day, not historical, priorities.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?



Our multi-party democracy was crafted in such a way that no vote is wasted. Our democracy, and its electoral system, was crafted to support the full diversity of our people and to ensure that ours was not a winner-takes-all democracy. It is a democracy that encourages participation and inclusion. The proportional representation system ensures that both your ward councillor vote and your party vote count towards the number of seats your party of choice gets in a council. The suggestion that any vote is wasted is dishonest and anti-democratic. We encourage voters to consider the power of their vote, to vote for something, instead of voting only to keep a party out. If we want to make progress, we should use our vote as a mandate to make life better and not simply because we are afraid of an old party winning. Big parties were once small parties who got voted for by more and more people.

Al Jama-ah

Why should people vote for you?

We are the answer! We are a political platform for all communities. Al Jama-ah has effectively proven their ability to implement effective change in local government and give meaningful hope to all sectors of our communities. The party members are conscious of the fact that local government is the primary contact between the state and its diverse communities. It is, therefore, important for all represented communities to be part of the decision-making processes since they affect almost everyone and everything in their daily lives.

What are the three main issues facing local government today that your party would tackle?

Al Jama-ah wants to ensure that the basic essential needs of the communities are met, and at same time expand in line with our manifesto on effecting beneficial change, empowerment and upliftment in communities. The party would want to see that every citizen has a right to decent housing; a right to clean healthy water; a right to a continuous flow of electricity; a right to basic food for each household; and a right to free healthcare.



What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

Al Jama-ah is a political party founded on Islamic principles and God-consciousness. Honesty, serving and transparency are fundamental to the party's essence. For this local government elections and the five-year term thereafter, Al Jama-ah continues to be committed to efficient service delivery for all. It devotes its work to addressing bread-and-butter issues that affect various sections of our communities daily. While it does not promise unrealistic deliverables as compared to the other parties, it is duly noted that Al Jama-ah has a track record of serving the communities and not being served. One needs only refer to the party's track record over the years to note the ability to accomplish and deliver. Over the past few years, Al Jama-ah has achieved by working together with the people who entrusted Al Jama-ah and allowed us to serve them.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

Compared to the mainstream established parties, the smaller parties have made a difference. Al Jama-ah has shown its commitment to change. It made inputs in communities where the mainstream parties failed, and because of this, the smaller party – Al Jama-ah – delivered and achieved what it had set out to. One can argue that mainstream political parties, that have all the resources, have lost the plot by having squandered taxpayers' funds. Al Jama-ah, despite being a small political party, has proved itself to be reliable in communal change. It walked the talk. So, while expressing dissatisfaction with the major party candidates, voting for Al Jama-ah should be viewed as a productive way in participating in our country's democratic process.