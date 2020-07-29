38m ago

Vytjie Mentor says her new party has 'to address the aspirations of our people'

Lizeka Tandwa
Vytjie Mentor testifying before the Zondo inquiry into state capture.
Deaan Vivier
  • Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor explained why she joined Herman Mashaba in his yet to be launched political party.
  • Mentor was in the ACDP after she left the ANC.
  • She said she believes in Mashaba's vision.

"I approached Herman Mashaba because I believed in his vision," former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who turned state capture whistleblower, told News24. 

Last week, Mashaba announced that Mentor would be joining his new political party, which is expected to launch in August.

An experienced legislator, having been in Parliament during the [President Jacob] Zuma years, Mentor moved from the ANC after relations soured when she exposed that the infamous Gupta family had offered her a ministerial position.

She then joined the ACDP in 2019.

Speaking to News24, Mentor said she still agreed with ACDP policies because they are "biblical"  and "God-centred", but she did not believe any existing party was capable of unseating the ANC.

She said:

It was not an easy decision to leave ACDP. The state that South Africa is in today, there is no single political party existing that has succeeded to address [the] aspirations of our people and take it forward. No one succeeded in dislodging the ANC; the DA does not have this capability.

She said she had been impressed with Mashaba after he resigned from the DA to form the People's Dialogue.

Unlike most political parties aligned along racial and class lines, she had been convinced by Mashaba's key principals of non-racialism. 

"I don't have any aspirations different from any other person that went into the People's Dialogue.

"I approached Mashaba.

"Just as I went to the ACDP, without any aspirations of automatically being given any role, I'm joining the People's Dialogue with the same reasons. 

"There is no specific role that I am personally expecting. I'm just looking to make my contribution, like anyone else," she said. 

Mashaba, who claims to have already received a thousand volunteers for his party, said in a statement that Mentor was bringing a great deal of experience and knowledge to his new political party.

He said, in their discussions, she expressed her dedication to being involved with the only party capable of unseating the ANC. 

"The testimony provided by Vytjie was critical to Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's investigative report, titled State of Capture.

"She is believed to have averted an alleged plot by then President Jacob Zuma to impose a state of emergency to prevent his departure from office, and publicly voted for the motion of no confidence against him.

"For all of this, Vytjie has witnessed the true nature of the ANC and its criminality. She has suffered the vilest threats and even attempts on her life for her acts of bravery and yet she stands unafraid and committed to South Africa.

"These are the kinds of people we want to have in the ranks of our new political party – truly dedicated South Africans dedicated to rooting out the looting in our government," Mashaba said. 

Mentor added that she would be working to advance women's issues inside and outside the party.

"I would never go anywhere in the world, inside or outside, and not advocate for women and for women issues to be taken on board.

"Whether in the political party, or outside, but I really must give Mashaba credit - it's not an issue that he is not aware of," she said. 

