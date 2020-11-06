39m ago

add bookmark

Walter Sisulu University fires security guard who 'sexually harassed student, tried to buy her silence'

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman student was allegedly sexually harassed.
A woman student was allegedly sexually harassed.
iStock
  • The Walter Sisulu University will employ only female security guards at the female campus residences.
  • The decision was taken after a male security guard allegedly sexual harassed a female student at the Buffalo City campus residence.
  • The suspects and his supervisor tried to bribe the student with money in exchange for her silence.

The Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has taken the decision to employ only female security guards at its female campus residences after a male security guard is alleged to have sexually harassed a female student.

The male security guard was arrested for the incident at the Buffalo City campus' Potsdam Site 2 November.

According to a statement by the university, the incident unfolded after the alleged perpetrator, while on patrol, entered a female residence and proceeded to make conversation with the student, letting himself into her room without permission.

He was then alleged to have made sexual advances at the female student, despite her protestations. 

READ | Lower matric pass rate won't be a train smash, says Motshekga at start of matric exams

"It's alleged that the matter was reported to the perpetrator's supervisor, who, during the evening of 2 November following the alleged incident, together with the alleged perpetrator, attempted to bribe the student with money in exchange for her silence," WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said in a statement.

She said that after the student's refusal, her parents were called and upon their arrival just after 10pm, the police were called and the suspect was arrested later that evening and taken to the police station where a case of sexual harassment was opened. 

Fired

The suspect had since been fired by the university, for his violation of the rules and gross misconduct. The supervisor involved was also immediately fired by the security company. 

"In an attempt to ensure there's no effort to interfere with, intimidate and/or harass the alleged victim during the ongoing investigation, all personnel who were on duty on the day of the incident have been placed on suspension," added Tukwayo.

"WSU management has immediately taken a decision that will see campus female residences being manned by female security personnel only."

The university also requested for an updated background security check on all security personnel employed by the company. 

"The university is engaging in efforts to provide counselling for the student," Tukwayo added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Missing Cape Town boy, 12, found raped
Neighbour who raped 12-year-old girl gets 18 years behind bars
Man gets life in jail after raping and hanging girlfriend on mountain
Read more on:
walter sisulu universityport elizabetheastern capeeducationcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
27% - 3488 votes
Joe Biden
51% - 6674 votes
I don't care
22% - 2912 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

13h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.71
(-0.23)
ZAR/GBP
20.61
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.65
(-0.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.09)
Gold
1943.70
(-0.06)
Silver
25.31
(+0.86)
Platinum
894.52
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
40.80
(-0.73)
Palladium
2434.00
(+3.79)
All Share
56387.04
(+2.10)
Top 40
51876.24
(+2.19)
Financial 15
10147.56
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
80571.62
(+2.97)
Resource 10
51617.33
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo