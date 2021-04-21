15m ago

add bookmark

Walter Sisulu University obtains interdict to block violent student protests

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A police nyala which went up in flames during student protests at Walter Sisulu University.
A police nyala which went up in flames during student protests at Walter Sisulu University.
Twitter/mtshiyo_yamkela
  • Walter Sisulu University has obtained an urgent court interdict to prevent its students from conducting further violent protests. 
  • The urgent interdict also prevents students from pelting WSU staff members and SAPS members with stones or any other material. 
  • The students are also interdicted from blocking and or interfering with the smooth flow of traffic along the routes next to WSU campuses. 

Walter Sisulu University has obtained an urgent court interdict in an attempt to prevent its students from embarking on violent protests. 

On day four of the protest, Monday, four police officers were wounded while a police Nyala was torched during clashes between cops and students outside the university's Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha.

READ | WSU student protest: Police Nyala torched, campus' cafeteria looted

Students allegedly blocked the N2 leading into Mthatha, causing massive traffic delays. 

One of the four injured Public Order Police unit members had to be hospitalised.

A cafeteria was looted, and a university bus torched at the Butterworth campus. 

The chaos forced the university to shut down all its campuses and ordered students to go home this week.

Following resistance from students, WSU approached the Mthatha High Court on an urgent basis and was granted relief to prevent any further turmoil at three campuses.

READ | UCT SRC pleads for donations for students left destitute after fire

The interdict applies to students based in Mthatha, Komani and Buffalo City Metro campuses incorporating East London and Mdantsane.

Of the 29 respondents listed on the court order, 26 are students.

The other three respondents are station commanders of Mthatha central police, Komani police and Mdantsane police.

The station commanders have been instructed to make sure the students complied with the court interdict.

The matter will be argued at the Mthatha High Court on 22 June. 

Pelting

The urgent interdict also prevents students from pelting WSU staff members and SAPS members with stones or any other material.

The students are also interdicted from blocking and or interfering with the smooth flow of traffic along the routes next to WSU campuses. The court interdict also orders students to stop denying WSU staff members and the public entry to all WSU campuses. 

On Monday, SAPS opened cases of malicious damage to property and assault while national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole gave the provincial police 72 hours to arrest perpetrators of the violence.

PICS | DUT students stone police vehicles in protest over registration

The protests were sparked by an ongoing dispute between the university and students over a string of demands. The demands included the waiving of historic student debts and provision of accommodation and funding. 

The university said it feared the academic year was under threat following the violent protests. 

In its continuous engagement with students, the university said management negotiated its standpoint and indeed conceded to various demands, including waiving the Minimum Initial Payments (MIP/Registration) fee to ensure that students could continue to access higher education despite being financially challenged. 

The university said it had experienced violence and damage to property on more than one of its campuses, despite its efforts to engage the issues peacefully. 

Asked about Institutional Student Representative Council's response to the interdict, WSU ISRC president Phelo Matentamo said: "Obviously, we are very shocked because mass action is the only way that WSU management listens to the cries of students. Most of the accusations are not true."

The police officers who were attacked are receiving psychological support, SAPS said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
walter sisulu universityport elizabetheastern capecourtseducationprotests
Lottery
R209k for two Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 3446 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 1082 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 1701 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.27
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.87
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.14
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.02
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,783.45
(+0.3)
Silver
26.05
(+0.9)
Platinum
1,197.50
(+0.7)
Brent Crude
66.57
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,791.50
(+1.0)
All Share
66,648
(-0.3)
Top 40
60,934
(-0.3)
Financial 15
12,081
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
86,070
(-0.4)
Resource 10
68,594
(+0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo