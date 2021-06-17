Walter Sisulu University student found dead outside tavern

Eastern Cape police opened a case of murder after a woman was found dead outside a tavern.

The student's body was discovered by a fellow student.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

A 20-year-old Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student was found dead outside a tavern on Saturday, the university said.



The lifeless body of the first-year civil engineering diploma student was discovered by a fellow student outside a local tavern, not far from the university's Butterworth campus.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the woman's friends decided to launch a search, around 22:00, after she had not returned from the tavern bathroom.

Tukwayo said the university is shocked and regretful that women, locally and the world over, continue to look over their shoulders.

"The university condemns acts of violence of any nature, on and off campus. Violence against women and children has reached unprecedented proportions that should be a great concern to everyone," said Tukwayo.

Tukwayo said the university was still waiting for an official report from the South African Police Service.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the police were investigating a murder case.

He confirmed that members of the public alerted police to the discovery of the student's body.

"It's not clear what was used to murder the student. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. No arrest [has been] made at this stage," said Kinana.