Wanted CIT heist suspect, 51, found with large amount of cash in newly in furnished home

Ntwaagae Seleka
A wanted suspect has been arrested.
  • An intelligence-driven operation has led to the arrest of a suspect linked to an armed robbery and a cash-in-transit heist in George.
  • The 51-year-old man was wanted for a robbery that took place at the George local organic fresh fruit market on 21 December 2020.
  • The suspect was found in possession of a large amount of cash at his newly furnished home.

An intelligence-driven operation has led to the arrest of a man linked to an armed robbery and a cash-in-transit heist in George.

The 51-year-old suspect was wanted for a robbery and cash-in-transit heist that took place at the George local organic fresh fruit market on 21 December 2020.

A team comprising the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, Public Order Policing, Eden Cluster Crime Combating team and Local Criminal Record Centre acted on information about a suspect at a house allegedly in possession of a large amount of cash.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said officers went to the suspect's house and conducted a search.

"Officers found brand new high-end furniture and a large amount of money. The investigation has since linked the suspect to an armed robbery that took place on 21 December, where a fresh fruit market along Laing Street and a cash van were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by an unknown number of armed suspects.

"The suspects reportedly waited for the arrival of the cash van while holding the staff hostage. Upon arrival the crew was threatened with firearms and disarmed.

"The driver of the cash van attempted to drive away after he noticed what was happening, but his vehicle was blocked by a white single cab Toyota Hilux bakkie," added Ramovha.

The cash van driver was also disarmed and ordered to open the back of the van.

"The suspects then helped themselves to the cash. An investigation is ongoing and the other suspects are still at large," he added.

