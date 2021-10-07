Wanted man on the run after discovery of three bodies in shallow grave in North West

North West police are looking for Kishan Kistaven Laskad Pillay in connection with the kidnapping and murder of three people.

The two women and a man were kidnapped in Pretoria then shot and buried in a shallow grave in Brits.

Their bodies were discovered by a passerby.

Pillay has been on the run since April, the time the warrant of his arrest was issued following the discovery of the bodies in a shallow grave in the North West.

Police believe that the killings may be drug related.

According to North West Police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburg, three people - two women and a man - were kidnapped on the night of 22 April in Elandspoort, Pretoria.

Eight days later, Myburgh said, the bodies of the three were discovered by a passerby in a shallow grave in Sandfontein, Brits.

They had been shot, she said.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, Myburgh said that Pillay was the third suspect in the matter and that the victims were known to him.

"Yacoob Ali Suliman, 47, was arrested on 1 May and his first court appearance in the Brits Magistrate's Court was on 3 May," she explained.

A second suspect, Brogen Lee Malik Ryan, was arrested on 27 September.

On Wednesday, he appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court and was due to make a formal bail application on 14 October.

"It seems like... definitely it may have had to do with drugs," Myburgh added, when probed on the possible motive for the crime.

Anyone with information that can assist the police are requested to contact investigating officer, Captain Bushy Moses Mmatli of the Brits Cluster Trio Task Team on the following numbers: 082 557 0671 or 079 222 8954