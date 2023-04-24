22m ago

'Wanted' Nzuzo Njilo hands himself over to police and appears in court in connection with fraud

Nkosikhona Duma
  • Nzuzo Njilo handed himself over to the police on Monday amid a case of fraud against him.
  • Njilo and his co-accused, Kwanda Ntshangase, allegedly defrauded a businessman during the sale of a truck.
  • The pair are expected to appear in court on Friday, 28 April.

Fraud accused Nzuzo Njilo, 30, handed himself over to the police on Monday and made his first appearance in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court, KwaZulu-Natal police have said. 

He made headlines last week after the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court issued an arrest warrant against him and a co-accused, Kwanda Ntshangase, for allegedly defrauding a businessperson during the sale of a truck.

Last Wednesday, the police urged anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts to contact them.

Officers said Njilo and Ntshangase were on their "wanted list in connection with a case of fraud".

"They are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021," police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said. 

"The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money."

The truck, according to Netshiunda, was never delivered and "since then, the duo could not be contacted, and their whereabouts remain unknown".

Njilo's lawyer, Ofentse Nkgwang, denied that his client had gone into hiding.

He said his client was unaware he was being sought after by the police.

Njilo's father Themba previously told News24 that the allegations against his son were "shocking".

He said the family would allow the police to conclude their investigations without any "undue influence".

Njilo has been kept behind bars alongside Ntshangase.

According to Netshiunda, Ntshangase handed himself over to the police on Thursday and appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court the following day. The pair are expected to appear in court together on Friday. 

Njilo is the son of the former mayor of Msunduzi Local Municipality, Themba Njilo, and the husband of media personality Faith Nketsi.

