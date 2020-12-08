Wanted suspects arrested, one shot dead in shootout with cops in Pretoria

Lyttelton police in Pretoria arrested two people and fatally wounded one during a high-speed car chase and shootout on Monday morning.

According to a police statement, just after 09:00, members of the Lyttelton police station identified suspicious activity in the area involving a silver Mazda double-cab bakkie with three occupants.

A similar vehicle had been used in housebreakings in the area. The officers tried to conduct a stop-and-search, but the bakkie sped off. A high-speed car chase ensued along the N1 highway.

One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the officers and back-up was summoned.

Upon approaching the Atterbury off-ramp, the police officers successfully intercepted the suspects' vehicle. One of the occupants was shot and died on the scene.

The other two suspects, aged 30 and 34, were arrested. Inside the suspects' vehicle, housebreaking implements and an unlicensed firearm were recovered.

It was discovered that the vehicle used by the suspects had been reported stolen.

They will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and housebreaking equipment. Further investigations are underway to determine whether the suspects could be linked to other crimes.

