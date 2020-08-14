27m ago

add bookmark

'War against poor residents' - Illegal occupiers cry foul as Limpopo farm owner clears 'empty sites'

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A no trespassing sign.
A no trespassing sign.
Deon Raath, Gallo Images/Rapport
  • A group of people living illegally on a privately-owned farm outside Polokwane claim the owner has declared "war against the poor".
  • Blue Dot Properties has been in a long-running battle with a group of people who have occupied Portion 41 of Kalkfontein farm.
  • The community living on the farm claim Polokwane mayor Thembi Nkadimeng gave them permission to live on the land; something the mayor's office denies.

A group of people who have illegally occupied a piece of land outside Dalmada in Polokwane, Limpopo, have accused the private landowner of brutality through the demolition of their housing structures and vandalism of water sources in the area.

Tensions have been running high since June, when Blue Dot Properties moved to effect an eviction order issued by the Limpopo High Court after the residents who invaded Portion 41 of the farm Kalkfontein 1001LS in 2015 were declared illegal occupiers.

The portion of land has since been unofficially renamed Morena Seaka View by the people living there.

Rosinah Raophala Seemole, a spokesperson for the a resident's task team, said they occupied the land after receiving permission from the Morena Seaka Home Owners' Association (MSHOA).

"To everyone's shock, this brutal company that is at loggerheads with the Mojapelo clan over the piece of land, waited for this lockdown period to evict and demolish houses without following the proper channels available.

"This is a war against poor residents and it's clear that the company is using residents as scapegoats in their fight with the clan," Seemole said.

READ | Netting the big fish: Limpopo cops nab six suspects in multi-million rand land scam case

In 1996, the Mojapelo clan, through the Maboi 6 Community Trust, lodged a land claim for the entire Kalkfontein farm in terms of the Restitution of Land Rights Act. Parts of the farm were restored to different clans, except Portion 41.

In 2015, the Mojapelo clan "claimed" Portion 41 as its own, and through the MSHOA, started to demarcate residential sites which were sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to documents seen by News24, the sites were sold for R2 500 before the price shot up to R120 000 in 2019. The money was either paid in cash or deposited into an Absa bank account.

By the end of 2019, more than R3.8 million was deposited into the account.

Blue Dot has since obtained two court orders declaring that the residents must be evicted as they were occupying the land illegally.

Six people, including the association's leader, Ngwanamaredi Francina Sebati, who was also a senior member of the Mojapelo tribal authority, were arrested for allegedly selling the sites illegally.

They were each granted R3 500 bail by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

But Seemole believed the residents of the area did not occupy the land, but inhabited it through permission from the association.

"The residents have engaged the municipality a thousand times, whereby executive mayor of Polokwane Thembi Nkadimeng visited the area with several leaders and vowed that the municipality has approved a budget to develop the area and [that] no one will be evicted.

"The residents had their own borehole, but the company has since cut connection, making it difficult for people to access running water in their homes. These evictions violate the Constitution, the law, and also the lockdown regulations," Seemole said.

However, Blue Dot attorney Floyd Legodi denied any houses were demolished in the area. He said the company was busy surveying the land for development and "we came across empty fenced sites and shacks that have to be removed".

"We have taken an empathetic approach to regularise their stay and they have to pay a market-related rate. If we wanted to evict them, we wouldn't need to be heavy-handed because there is an eviction order," Legodi said.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala also rubbished claims that the executive mayor had promised residents services and secured tenure on the land.

"That is private land. If services have to be rendered by the municipality, then the owner has to apply to the municipality," Selala said.

He gave an example of another piece of occupied land known as Jujusville near Seshego, where the municipality declined to provide services because it was privately owned.

"Those people must just leave the mayor out of their issues," Selala said.

Related Links
Residents or illegal occupiers: Security guards, community clash over access to disputed farm
Land battle: Polokwane mayor told us to occupy farm, home owners' association tells High Court
Hawks pounce on Limpopo warehouse, seize illicit cigarettes worth R700k
Read more on:
polokwaneland invasion
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3887 votes
No I would not
30% - 4757 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 7023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.36
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.74
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
20.55
(+0.14)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.15)
Gold
1932.90
(-1.16)
Silver
26.24
(-4.32)
Platinum
945.00
(-1.46)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2126.00
(-2.45)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

8h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo