Warm weather, afternoon thundershowers expected in several parts of the country on Friday

Friday's weather will be warm, with afternoon thundershowers expected in several parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be fine and warm but hot in the Limpopo Valley, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon with isolated late afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, conditions will be fine along the Lesotho border and the eastern parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine in the southern parts initially, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected in the Western Cape, with morning fog over the southern parts and along the west coast but mist over the extreme north-eastern interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog patches over the interior in the morning; otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be Light westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly towards the afternoon.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with mist in places over the interior in the morning; otherwise fine and cool but cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light to moderate north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast in the morning; otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be gentle northerly to north-westerly north of Richard's Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

