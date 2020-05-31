42m ago

Warm weather to welcome easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday

(iStock)
Following a cold snap, a mostly warm Monday will greet the start of the week when millions of people are set to return to work, as the country eases into lockdown Level 3

Take a look at the weather for your region, according to the SA Weather Service:

Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will also be fine and cool in Mpumalanga, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo and the North West will have fine conditions, becoming warm.

The Free States will experience morning frost in places, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the Lesotho border.

The weather in the Northern Cape will be foggy along the coast in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool on the southern high ground. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to southerly.

Morning fog patches are expected along coastal areas of the Western Cape, where it will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, but north-westerly along the south-west and south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast with fog in the morning, spreading to the adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light to moderate north-easterly in the afternoon

The eastern half of the province will be fine and warm but cool in the north, becoming partly cloudy along the coast, West of Kei Mouth in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly from the west in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience fine and warm conditions, but it will be cool in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Durban by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Monday's weather.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

