1h ago

add bookmark

Warning! Desperate job seekers tricked by online scammers to pay for fake jobs and learnerships

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Beware! Criminals are posting fake jobs.
Beware! Criminals are posting fake jobs.
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images
  • Desperate job seekers are being tricked into paying for non-existing government jobs and learnerships by scammers operating on social media.
  • On Thursday, the Correctional Services Department said it was on a mission to break the back of the elaborate web-based scam targeting the public.
  • The department is calling on anyone who has fallen prey to the scam to contact them and report the crime.  

Unsuspecting desperate job seekers are being tricked into paying for non-existing government jobs and learnerships by scammers operating on social media.

The Correctional Services Department is one of the state entities used as bait by scammers to entice people with fake recruitment adverts.  

On Thursday, the department said it had noted an increase in these adverts bearing the department's name and logo on various social media sites in recent months.

READ | Cele concedes treated pensioners harsher than beach protesters in Cape Town

The department announced that it was on a mission to break the back of the elaborate web-based scam targeting the public.

According to the department, the scams included bogus advertisements for department learnerships where people are asked to apply on certain web-based platforms.

Stipend

The fake adverts further indicate a monthly stipend paid over a period of 12 months and requires applicants to make payments in order to be able to access such opportunities.

Correctional Services' spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo warned:

"As a government department, DCS does not charge applicants for any employment opportunities within the institution."

Nxumalo said members of the public were advised that, when posts or learnership opportunities became available, DCS would advertise them through its website and the mainstream media.

"The public is therefore cautioned not to fall prey to such scams, and further called upon to report such illegal activities to law enforcement agencies," said Nxumalo.

The department asked those who had fallen prey to such scams to register their full names, identity numbers, residential addresses, contact details as well as details of the persons and/or institutions to whom such applications were submitted via the email: Enquiry.Complaints@dcs.gov.za.

Once a complaint had been lodged, “we will share that information with the police and other law enforcement agencies for a broader investigation to be conducted and get the main players behind bars", said Nxumalo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of correctional servicescrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4318 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2030 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3879 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.08
(-1.31)
ZAR/GBP
20.61
(-1.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(-0.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.47
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.59)
Gold
1786.98
(-2.54)
Silver
26.13
(-2.50)
Platinum
1084.00
(-1.23)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2268.50
(0.00)
All Share
63735.29
(+1.15)
Top 40
58432.23
(+1.04)
Financial 15
12198.06
(+2.93)
Industrial 25
86836.45
(+1.03)
Resource 10
60195.78
(+0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo